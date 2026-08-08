Kriti Sanon Sparkles In Midnight-Blue Gaurav Gupta Couture With 5,500 Crystals

Kriti Sanon has consistently made a mark with her fashion choices, effortlessly moving between classic elegance and statement-making looks. The actress recently turned heads in a stunning midnight-blue Gaurav Gupta couture gown from his collection, The Bride Side. The ensemble was decorated with more than 5.5 thousand handcrafted crystals and took over 275 hours to bring to life.

The gown's midnight-blue colour immediately commands attention, shifting under the light from rich sapphire tones to an almost black finish. The deep hue adds dimension to the look while allowing the crystals to stand out brilliantly. It features a structured bucket corset across the neckline, giving the bodice a sculptural finish before cinching at the waist and transitioning into a figure-hugging silhouette.

Dramatic Cape And Intricate Embellishments

The standout element was the dramatic shoulder cape. Moving away from the traditional cape, it drapes from the shoulders in elongated embellished panels adorned with vertical strands of bugle beads. The intricate detailing catches the light with every movement, while the heavily embellished shoulders gradually give way to shimmering cascades.

The gown reveals even more intricate craftsmanship up close. Rather than simply adding sparkle, the design reflects hours of painstaking couture work. The embellishment varies in intensity across the gown. The detailing is deliberately varied with delicate floral motifs scattered across the bodice and hips before transitioning into elongated vertical lines of crystals. Different bead sizes add texture and depth to the design, giving the gown a three-dimensional finish.

Beauty Game

With the gown taking centre stage, Kriti Sanon kept the rest of her look understated and polished. She wore her hair in a sleek, pulled-back bun that kept her face and the gown's dramatic neckline in focus.

Her makeup featured defined smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks, sculpted brows and a subtle nude lip. Instead of opting for statement jewellery, Kriti completed the look with delicate diamond earrings that added a touch of sparkle without taking away from the gown.

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