When <i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> Star Sadie Sink Revealed Why She Decided To Go Vegan At 14

Sadie Sink is currently social media's favourite following the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The latest Marvel film stars the actor as a villain-turned-hero. While Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Florence Pugh, and Mark Ruffalo played their respective parts to perfection, it was Sadie's Jean Grey who stole the spotlight.

The actor brought rawness to every frame of the latest Spider-Man film, much like how she portrayed Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. On screen, Sadie Sink is always committed to her characters, but in the real world, she advocates for animal rights and remains committed to a vegan diet.

Sadie Sink Has Been A Vegan Since She Was 14

In a 2018 interview with Elle, the American actor revealed why she became vegan at the age of 14. When she started shooting for The Glass Castle, she had already been a vegetarian for a year.

During the shoot, she spent a lot of time with Woody Harrelson, who is also a vegan and played her father in the film. She decided to embrace a plant-based lifestyle, which extended beyond just her diet.

"I realised what goes on in the egg industry, and the dairy industry, so then I was like, 'That's it! Going vegan,' and I just kind of went cold turkey basically," she told the publication.

During the interview, the actor was 16 years old and revealed that while shooting Stranger Things in Atlanta, she even found a vegan cafe serving plant-based chicken and waffles.

The actor believes that everyone should advocate for animals, whether through their food choices, clothing choices, or both. "If the vegan diet does not work out for you, at least you can do something for animals - whether that's the way you eat or the way you dress, everything helps really," she added.

The actor also follows and seeks out fashion and accessory brands that use plant-based raw materials in their products. According to Sadie Sink, it is crucial for everyone to know what they are wearing and what goes into making it.

"It's crazy because they'll find ways to sneak in animal products or animal-based clothing items into your clothes, so I guess just kind of like do you research," the actor said, adding, "I had to look at lists of what materials contain animal-based materials inside of the clothing items, but yeah, I guess if you just watch out for that, and again, there's a lot of vegan options out there, like more than you think," she concluded.

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