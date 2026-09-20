Deepika Padukone Becomes A Mom Again, Here's A Look At Her Rs 500 Crore Net Worth

Deepika Padukone has embraced motherhood again. She and Ranveer Singh welcomed their second child on September 19. The couple was blessed with a baby girl. They welcomed their first daughter, Dua Singh Padukone, on September 8, 2024.

Deepika is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and has delivered numerous hits. She is also closely involved with brand endorsements, commercials, business ventures, and more. Here's a look at her net worth:

A 2024 report by GQ, citing the Times of India and Moneycontrol, mentioned that the actor's net worth was Rs 500 crore.

Deepika has built her fortune through several sources beyond acting in films. Her income comes from movies, brand endorsements, business ventures, production work, and investments in real estate.

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The Om Shanti Om actor set up KA Enterprises LLP in 2017 to handle her investment portfolio. A year later, she moved into film production by establishing Ka Productions. The company went on to back Chhapaak (2020), directed by Meghna Gulzar. The biographical drama was inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, with Deepika playing the lead role.

Deepika further expanded her business interests in 2022 with the launch of her skincare brand, 82°E. Its product range includes sunscreens, moisturisers, facial masks, cleansers, and lip balms, among other items.

The actress has also reportedly spent a significant amount on luxury cars. According to GQ, Deepika's collection includes an Audi Q7, an Audi A8L reportedly priced at Rs 1.18 crore, a MINI Convertible valued at around Rs 36.1 lakh and a Mercedes-Maybach S500, among other luxury cars.

Apart from her businesses and luxury cars, Deepika has also invested in real estate and owns multiple properties.

In other news, Ranveer and Deepika shared the announcement of their second daughter's birth in an Instagram post featuring an image of a footprint. The couple stepped out to visit Siddhivinayak Temple two days ago. They were seen arriving with Ranveer Singh's parents.

Deepika Padukone wore an orange and purple kurta set, while Ranveer Singh opted for a purple kurta paired with white trousers.

The couple recently shared pictures from their pregnancy shoot, and based on the timeline since their announcement, the due date was expected to be around this time.

Interestingly, two years ago, just two days before the birth of their daughter Dua, the couple was also seen at Siddhivinayak Temple on September 6, 2024.

Also Read: What Deepika Padukone Wore To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Second Baby's Arrival