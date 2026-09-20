"There Is A Lot Of Pain": Salman Khan Weighed 96 Kg For <i>Sultan</i>, Shed 18-20 Kg Later

Remember Salman Khan's Sultan look? Before the film's release, the actor promised a 'double size' look in the film, and he also said that he was gaining muscle for the film. The actor went up to 96 kg for Sultan. Later, Salman revealed that undergoing the physical transformation after the film was a 'painful' process.

"There is a lot of pain in undergoing physical transformation. I have been training for Tiger Zinda Hai, and there is another film that I am training for - it's a dance film (referring to Remo D'Souza film). For Sultan, I was 96 kgs. I have shed 18-20 kgs," Salman told the media at the Zee Cine Awards in 2017, as reported by the Hindustan Times, regarding his transformation post-Sultan release. Salman played a young Haryana wrestler in the film, which also starred Anushka Sharma.

Before the film's release, Salman also spoke about gaining muscle and told IANS, "I'm not gaining weight but gaining muscles for Sultan, and that is difficult. It is not fat. You have to follow a strict schedule, but then it makes you stronger and fitter. It takes a lot of hard work."

In other news, Salman, who is hosting Bigg Boss 20, questioned the growing culture of body-shaming and age-shaming celebrities. He spoke about the scrutiny women face over their bodies after pregnancy.

Although he did not mention anyone by name, his comments appeared to come amid the recent social media trolling faced by his longtime friend and co-star Katrina Kaif.

Katrina was recently targeted online over her appearance and alleged weight gain after she attended the Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. The actor recently became a mother, and her appearance sparked comments about her postpartum body.

Addressing the larger issue without naming Katrina, Salman said, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight...Pregnant thi toh weight gain kar liya, wapas movies mein aayegi toh fit ho jayegi. She wanted to spend time with her family."

Talking about films, Salman was last seen in Sikandar.

Also Read: 'Everyone Puts On Weight': Salman Khan Calls Out Post-Pregnancy Body-Shaming Amid Katrina Kaif's Trolling