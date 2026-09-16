Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty Hit Rs 350 Crore, Yet Internet Is Obsessed With Her Postpartum Weight

What a woman is defined by is not how professionally successful she is, how she has grown her business, how hard she has worked, or how kind she is. It's unfortunate that she is defined by her weight, the colour of her skin, whether she is unmarried or not, and how 'sanskari' she is.

This is how a section of social media judges a woman's worth.

The recent trolling of Katrina Kaif over her postpartum weight on the internet has certainly been an eye-opener. During a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were photographed by the paparazzi, and social media quickly went into a frenzy.

Social Media Trolls Katrina Kaif For Postpartum Weight Gain

Men and women, everyone seems to have a say in how she looked, not her styling but her weight. Not only are people comparing Katrina then and now, but comments like "She is finished" reflect how a woman's professional prowess is linked to the number on the weighing scale.

It's unfortunate that she is defined by her weight. Photo: Instagram

If she is a size zero, has abs, and flaunts a chiselled jawline, she deserves a space on the silver screen. But if she has recently given birth and put on weight, her career is over. Katrina, who has worked in the entertainment industry for over 20 years, now supposedly does not have an acting career because she put on a few pounds. The maths simply isn't adding up, as the Internet's logic seems to have gone for a toss.

An X user shared before-and-after images of the actor, and the caption read, "I wonder what happened to the Katrina we used to see before marriage and after marriage."

Sharing a video of the Namastey London star from a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, another X user wrote, "This is how you age when you spend years pumping your face with botox and replacing natural skin with plastic."

Women On The Internet Support Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif welcomed her baby boy, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025, and it hasn't even been a year since his birth, yet people have already concluded that her career is over. The actor, who recently celebrated her 43rd birthday, was pregnant in her 40s. Without taking this into account, many focused solely on her postpartum weight.

Why? Because women are expected to go through the 'magical', yet arduous and painful, process of childbirth and get back into their pre-pregnancy shape almost immediately.

While a section of social media did not leave a stone unturned to troll Katrina Kaif, another section came out in her support. A fan wrote, "She is a new postpartum mom, her body doesn't need your judgement, it needs love. Let women heal, recover, and embrace motherhood without being body-shamed."

Tarini Peshawaria, a beauty influencer and a mother to a three-year-old, said that she was glad to see a celebrity "enjoying and showing off her new body". Sharing her experience, she revealed that even 2 to 2.5 years after childbirth, she could not lose weight and felt insecure, especially when looking at several celebrities who bounce back quickly after delivery.

She added that Katrina Kaif is helping heal several women by simply "flaunting this amazing look of hers!" The influencer also noted that people trolling her do not realise that the actor has access to the best fitness coaches and nutritionists, which means she could lose weight if she wanted to. However, she is accepting the changes in her body and enjoying her life.

Katrina's Kay Beauty Hit Rs 350 Crore, Yet Internet Eyes Her Postpartum Weight

Let's talk about maths. According to an Indian Express report, Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty rose from Rs 240 crore in FY25 to Rs 350 crore in FY26. That represents a 46% increase in sales. The brand is no longer sold only in India; it has also launched in the UK and is expanding its presence in the Middle East.

Katrina Kaif began her career with Boom in 2003, and today, she has a net worth of more than Rs 220 crore, according to The Times of India. According to a 2024 GQ India report, the actor charges more than Rs 10 crore per project.

She owns a house in London, which is estimated to be worth Rs 7.2 crore. She also has a real estate investment in Mumbai worth Rs 17 crore. Katrina owns a luxurious vanity van and a fleet of swanky cars, including a Range Rover, a Mercedes-Benz, and two Audis.

While the trolls had their run at Katrina Kaif over her postpartum weight, she remains unfazed by their remarks. The actor is likely more focused on celebrating her son's first birthday, cherishing his milestones and giggles, while continuing to build a thriving business empire.

As online critics debate her postpartum appearance, her personal and professional achievements continue to speak far louder than their comments ever could.

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