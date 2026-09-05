Despite Fame And Success, Apoorva Mukhija Says She Felt 'Empty, Useless, Ugly'

A few weeks ago, Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, moved to New York to pursue an MBA. She revealed that she wants to create a business in the beauty space, but all she knew was how to market a product. Hence, to understand other aspects of running a business, she decided to pursue a Master of Business Administration.

But that's not the whole story. A decision like leaving your home and homeland to build a life in another country is not driven by just one goal. Apoorva has a similar story, which she shared in a recent Instagram video.

The actor shared an emotional post documenting what drove her to pursue an MBA in New York. Yes, it was her dream to live in the city and call it her home, but she could have easily done that without enrolling at New York University. The influencer left her home and loved ones behind to figure out what the future holds for her.

Apoorva Mukhija Explains Why She Moved To New York

"Imagine, you get everything you've ever wanted - a nice house, great friends, amazing boyfriend, you look pretty, you make money, you travel the world, you're famous, and you have arguably the best job in the world," Apoorva Mukhija said at the beginning of the video.

She had everything and claimed that anyone in her position would have been happy, theoretically. "But I felt empty, demotivated, stuck, useless, and ugly. I felt like I was living that same day over and over again, and that life was constantly coming at me, and I was just playing defence. I had absolutely no control over my own life, and no matter what I did or how hard I tried, I could never win," the Nadaaniyan actor shared.

She also included clips of people trolling her on Instagram, especially following the India's Got Latent controversy. Apoorva Mukhija said that the trolls would never let her win because they had decided that she was the villain. Therefore, shea decided that something had to change, and in that spirit, she changed everything in her life.

"I decided that I would leave the only thing that has ever felt like home, say goodbye to everyone I have ever loved, pack my entire existence into three suitcases, and book a one-way flight to New York City, a city where I know no one. It felt like the turning point in a movie," she shared, adding that everyone told her that she was brave for moving across the world.

But the reality was quite the opposite. "I felt scared, I felt like a loser. I spent my last 10 days in India crying, and then the next 10 days crying in New York," Apoorva admitted.

She felt like she had made the wrong decision, and she kept asking herself who would take such a step. "And the answer is no one. No one else would have done this. No one would have left their career at its peak and moved across the world with no plan, no goal, and no backup," she noted.

The influencer said that she has something that other people don't: a sheer belief that she will figure it out.

"I come from a small village in Haryana called Shahabad Markanda. I had no industry connections, no family friends, and yet I made every single one of my dreams come true. And I know this might not be the wisest decision, and maybe I won't be able to make it, but the only thing I know for sure is that it will be a great story to tell one day," Apoorva Mukhija concluded her video.

While she is figuring out her life, her fans are rallying behind her with unwavering support. Drawing from her journey so far, it looks like she will figure it out one way or another.

Also Read | Ahead Of Miss World 2026 Finale In Vietnam, Revisiting India's 6 Historic Crowns