"Don't Live In India Anymore": Apoorva Mukhija Reveals Why She Moved To New York After <i>India's Got Latent</i> Row

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, also known as the Rebel Kid on social media, has opened up about a major life decision. The influencer revealed that she no longer lives in India and has now moved to New York. She also shared the reason behind her decision to relocate.

In a podcast with Untriggered By AminJaz, Apoorva revealed that she has moved to New York to pursue her studies. She is hoping to meet new people, embrace fresh experiences and experience life in a different environment.

When asked what made her choose New York out of all the places in the world, the influencer said, "I have travelled quite a lot, and when I landed in New York, I was like I really want to live here. There's something about this city; it's so fast, everyone is so well-dressed, the food is great and I love the architecture. I have seen New York in every single web series that I love, and so I always wanted to live there. So I applied to only one college in New York, and now I got in."

Apoorva admitted that although moving to New York had always been a dream, the transition has also left her feeling nervous. She said that her friends, career and everything familiar are back in India, while she will now be living in a dorm and returning to student life as she pursues an MBA.

She explained that moving abroad was also partly about meeting new people and expanding her social circle beyond fellow creators. She added that her “kaleshi aurat” phase is now over and that she creates content with an understanding of what works with audiences. Apoorva also revealed that she plans to make content in New York on her own terms and may not be as consistent with her usual storytime videos.

On the work front, Apoorva Mukhija was last seen on the Netflix reality show Lock Upp Season 2. She entered the house as an informant for two weeks and was tasked with shaking up the dynamics among the contestants. The season eventually concluded with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner.

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