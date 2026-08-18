Why Indian Women Are 'Done With Nonchalant Men'

There was a time when being a little difficult to read was considered attractive.

The man who took hours to reply, rarely double-texted, kept his emotions to himself and seemed completely unbothered had a certain appeal. He was mysterious. He was "cool". He was the guy who made you wonder whether he liked you or was simply too busy to care.

Mysterious is not cool anymore. Photo: Unsplash

For a while, pop culture seemed to agree. From the brooding romantic heroes of period dramas to the emotionally constipated-but-secretly-in-love men in rom-coms, the idea was simple: if he really likes you, he probably won't make it too obvious.

But the Internet (especially social media) seems to have had enough.

Scroll through Instagram today, and there is a very different kind of romantic fantasy taking over. Women are posting Reels declaring that they are "done with nonchalant men", "you keep your nonchalant men", sharing edits of men (umm, fictional men) who pine hopelessly or yearn over the women they love and joking about wanting someone who will double-text, remember their coffee order and actually admit that they miss them, and most importantly, communicate.

The phrase "men who yearn" has become a social media shorthand of its own. There are memes about wanting a man who "falls first", "falls harder" and, quite simply, cares enough to show it. Even recent online discussions on Reddit have women explicitly looking for "actual yearners" rather than nonchalant men.

And then there are pop culture series that have also taken a turn from non-chalant men to actual yearners, like Bridgerton.

The Netflix series has practically turned yearning into an art form. Anthony Bridgerton staring at Kate Sharma, Colin Bridgerton's very public devotion to Penelope and, more recently, Benedict's romantic turmoil have given social media an endless supply of clips to edit, analyse and thirst over. It isn't just Bridgerton. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Little Women and other romance-heavy films and series have also fed the Internet's appetite for men who are visibly, sometimes painfully, in love. The male "yearner" has become a recognisable romantic archetype, fuelled by Instagram edits and soundtracks that turn longing into something almost aspirational.

So, what happened to the nonchalant man?

And more importantly, why are women suddenly so vocal about not wanting him anymore?

It's Not Exactly About Wanting A Clingy Man

Women are not necessarily asking for a man who is constantly texting, calling or making grand declarations of love. Nor does being quiet, calm or reserved automatically make someone emotionally unavailable.

The issue is what that nonchalance means inside a relationship.

Archana Singhal, Counsellor, Family Therapist, and Founder of Mindwell Counsel, says the growing conversation about nonchalant men reflects a broader shift in women's attitudes towards dating.

Women are not necessarily asking for a man who is constantly texting, calling or making grand declarations of love. Photo: Unsplash

"Women nowadays are more consciously developing their emotional literacy and are renegotiating what is desired of relationships. The desire is increasingly for someone who is "mentally and emotionally open to connect and participate," she says.

The Loneliness Of Being In A Relationship

Absy Sam, Founder and Therapist at Bright Christian Counselling, believes there is a bigger story behind the sudden popularity of the "done with nonchalant men" conversation.

"Women have been talking about emotionally unavailable men and feeling lonely within relationships for years. What has changed is the vocabulary around it. Terms such as 'emotional availability', 'attachment' and 'emotional labour' have entered everyday conversations, making it easier for people to identify what they are experiencing," Absy explains.

And this is where nonchalance can become particularly frustrating.

"It often translates to them as, oh, I am alone in this relationship, I don't matter in this relationship, I can't emotionally reach them," Sam explains.

There is also the question of emotional labour. Increasingly, women don't want to be the only ones doing that work. "They want an equal responsibility of emotional labour as well," says Sam.

'Is He Emotionally Present?'

The change is also cultural.

Sam points to a broader transition in India, where relationships are increasingly being viewed through the lens of companionship rather than simply duty, adjustment and family expectations.

People want someone they "can come home to, someone who listens, communicates, helps repair conflict and is emotionally present. Greater financial independence, higher education and increased awareness around mental health have also given women more room to question what they actually want from relationships," she explains.

But there is an important caveat here: men haven't necessarily been taught how to do all of this.

Sam points out that many Indian men grew up seeing fathers express love primarily through responsibility and providing, rather than emotional openness. "They weren't taught to be emotionally open," Absy says.

Does Nonchalant Automatically Mean Toxic?

Absolutely not.

Radhika Mohanta, Matchmaker and Relationship Coach, makes this distinction clearly: "Nonchalant is not equivalent to toxic."

Sam agrees that social media can sometimes flatten this nuance. "A person who isn't verbally expressive isn't automatically emotionally unavailable. Some people show affection through consistency, practical support or acts of service."

Radhika further adds that, often, social media can create an unhealthy level of expectation and even change the meaning of being 'chalant'. She recalls a matchmaking case where, she says, the "girl broke off the match because she thought the guy did not do something grand enough for her birthday."

What Women Actually Seem To Want, According To Experts

Healthy love, according to Singhal, is less about extravagant gestures and more about emotional safety, validation, respect, appreciation, meaningful time and support during difficult moments.

Sam puts it even more simply, "love is not just a feeling; it is a practice. Relationships are built through hundreds of small moments of saying, in different ways, 'I see you', 'I'm here for you' and 'I hear you'.

That could mean checking in after a difficult day, noticing when your partner suddenly goes quiet, listening when they are overwhelmed or coming back to repair an argument instead of pretending it never happened.