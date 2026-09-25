'Extreme Security': Taapsee Pannu Reveals The Secret Behind Her 13-Year Relationship With Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu married Mathias Boe in March 2024 in Udaipur, away from the limelight, and hadn't shared any pictures from her wedding until now. The couple, however, registered their marriage in December 2023.

In past interviews, the actor has revealed many times that she is a private person and does not like to share too many details about her personal life.

However, in a recent interaction with Nayandeep Rakshit, she opened up about her relationship and how she feels lucky to have Mathias Boe in her life.

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Her Marriage With Mathias Boe

"It was the same year I debuted in Bollywood that I started dating him (Mathias), and I have held him close to me all these years because I don't think I can do any better," Taapsee Pannu shared with a laugh.

She added that she feels being with the former Danish badminton player is the best decision of her life.

"Your family is what God has given you or gifted you. My profession was also not purely by choice, it was a coincidence. This was my choice," she said, referring to her husband, adding, "I am so proud of it."

The actor revealed that she has been with the European Games gold medallist for 13 years.

Speaking about her relationship and what has kept the couple going strong for more than a decade, Taapsee said, " An extreme sense of security is the reason why we are together. Most importantly, there is immense respect for each other. Love comes after that, I feel."

The actor asserted that if the base of a relationship is not respect, it cannot survive for long. She added that the secret to making any relationship last is for two people to have immense respect for each other, and love will follow.

"Forget about the generation, I know people in the film industry itself, my colleagues whom I see genuinely wanting to find love. Regardless of whatever profession you have, you are also a human being. You need love, support, and companionship, but it's hard, and it is just getting harder," she added.

Taapsee added that she does not understand why it is harder today, but thinks that maybe people's expectations from relationships or general priorities in life have changed. "I am not sure," she concluded.

Taapsee Pannu On Keeping Her Personal Life Private

The actor said that she never shared any anniversary posts on social media because she thinks they are personal.

"It just feels very weird to me to put out a press note or a deck of photographs or videos," she added.

Taapsee Pannu revealed that everyone who was at her wedding with Mathias Boe received the pictures 24 hours after the wedding. She, in fact, did not have a no-phone policy, but she and her husband requested their guests, friends, and family not to post anything on social media.

However, one video from her wedding went viral. Calling it a "sad situation," she revealed, "That happens when there are people who are not directly invited by you but are invited by your family."

The only brief at Taapsee's wedding was that guests should not click pictures and, if they did, they should refrain from posting them on social media.

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