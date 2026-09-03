Can A Relationship Survive Political Differences? Experts Weigh In

We live in a politically polarised world today. It's no longer just about discussing politics or debating why a party should win an election. Instead, it is often about loyalties. You can either be left- or right-leaning. You are either a feminist or an orthodox patriarch. You either follow a politician like a devotee, or you are labelled anti-national. There seems to be little room for nuance.

Irrespective of where you live, you cannot escape the politics of food, caste, race, religion, and gender, especially when multiple countries are at war at the same time. In such times, heated political discussions, or even debates, are common among friends, family members, colleagues, and couples.

The question remains: Can love survive political differences? No two people are alike, so how can they be perfectly aligned politically? While differences of opinion are common, starkly different political views can trigger more fights, often leading to resentment and ego clashes.

When A Political Disagreement Turns Into Disrespect

More often than not, political beliefs become a core part of a person's identity and values. "So, if our views are opposed, it feels very challenging, and people like to stand by their beliefs. Hence, it becomes an identity that they are trying to protect. Couples want their views to match but also want their views to be respected," Sheena Sood, Psychologist & Counsellor, P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, told NDTV.

She added that when disagreements turn disrespectful, people need to reflect. "Disrespect is a choice, and even in major disagreements, one can choose respect," she advised, adding that it is becoming an increasingly common issue.

When disagreements turn disrespectful, people need to reflect. Photo: Unsplash

Political Compatibility Vs Emotional Compatibility

Usually, when two people are in a relationship, they assess emotional compatibility, but in recent years, political compatibility has also become a consideration. "Political compatibility matters, but it rarely matters as much as emotional compatibility does in the long run. Two people can hold different views and still build a solid, balanced relationship, as long as there's mutual respect for those differences," shared Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M.), Psychotherapist and Founder & Director of Gateway of Healing.

She shared that most couples with differing political opinions often face social friction, which can spill over into their personal lives. Political arguments can become disrespectful and, before long, parenting philosophies may also begin to differ. "The line into incompatibility is usually crossed when one person's political beliefs require the other to shrink or stay silent," she added.

How Political Differences Affect A Relationship And How To Navigate

According to Sheena Sood, emotionally unhealthy political differences can cause stress and anxiety. "When we cannot share a room with our partner because we disagree strongly on a political view and end up fighting, or we cannot sleep well or eat well because the disagreement is causing distress, these are serious signs that the situation has become unhealthy and needs to be resolved with professional help," she advised.

On the other hand, Dr Chandni Tugnait believes that respect and empathy can sometimes outweigh ideological differences, but this is possible only when both people are willing to put in the required effort, especially when disagreements persist.

"Two people who can choose curiosity over disrespect, who make a genuine effort to understand how the other person arrived at their position without needing to deconstruct it, can build something meaningful. The relationship just has to matter more to both of them than being right does," the expert noted.

Respect and empathy can sometimes outweigh ideological differences. Photo: Unsplash

Can Love Survive Political Differences

While experts offer compelling arguments, it is ultimately up to the two people involved to decide whether they want to stay in the relationship and work through their differences, especially when they stand on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Shreyansh Singh, a 26-year-old senior forward-deployed engineer, believes that despite differences in political views, a couple can have a healthy relationship. "I think having different views can actually make conversations more interesting as long as there's mutual respect," he said, adding that it is mostly about how the other person disagrees.

Juhi Bhuptany, a 28-year-old woman, says that love can survive political differences when two people have respect and emotional maturity and can separate differences in opinion from differences in values.

"I think couples can navigate it by agreeing to disagree, listening instead of immediately reacting, and knowing which conversations are worth having and which aren't. At the same time, there are certain core values where compatibility matters. If the ideological difference goes against something fundamental to who you are as a person, then it can become much harder to sustain the relationship," she added.

Kush Sharma said that political ideology is just one part of life, not the whole of it. Political parties, governments, systems, and even individual perspectives evolve over time, so people can naturally have different opinions.

"In my recent experience, I was supportive of a particular protest and critical of the government, but I felt my perspective wasn't always respected or understood, even though I made an effort to listen to and understand the other person's point of view. The bigger lesson for me was that I cannot control another person's views or choices," the 29-year-old said, sharing his experience.

Politics may shape opinions, but it is often the values behind those opinions that determine compatibility. Photo: Unsplash

Aditi Chauhan used to think that political differences didn't matter as long as two people liked and respected each other. "But from my own experience, I realised that political opinions often reflect much deeper values. I once dated someone whose political views were very different from mine. Initially, we agreed to disagree and avoided those conversations."

She shared that over time, differences started showing up in discussions around social issues, gender roles, individual freedoms, and even how they viewed certain life decisions. "It wasn't the politics itself that became a problem; it was the difference in our core values that the politics represented," she shared with NDTV.

The 26-year-old said that not talking about politics is not a realistic solution in the long run because it influences how people think about relationships, society, women's rights, personal freedoms, family dynamics, and even future aspirations.

Shipra Kumari said that in today's world, starkly different political beliefs can create misunderstandings and arguments, making it difficult for couples to navigate disagreements.

The 25-year-old added, "When two people have completely opposite views, it can become difficult to understand each other's perspective. Nowadays, people are more vocal about what they believe in, so these differences can easily turn into regular arguments and affect the relationship."

Politics may shape opinions, but it is often the values behind those opinions that determine compatibility. For some couples, differing political views can coexist with mutual respect. For others, those differences may reveal deeper divisions in beliefs and life goals. The challenge lies the disagreements.

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