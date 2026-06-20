After Twisha Sharma's Death And 'Rs 370 Biryani' Row, Relationship Coach Advises Women Not To "Marry Indian Men"

Actor Twisha Sharma's death shook India as the investigation continues after she was found dead at her matrimonial residence in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on May 12. A couple of weeks after the case came into spotight, clips from Pranit More's crowd work show went viral in which an audience member said that he wanted to "wasool" Rs 370 for a chicken biryani he paid for on a date with a woman.

Following the two incidents, relationship coach Chetna Chakravarthy took to Instagram on June 6 and advised women not to "date or marry Indian men". Her stance was clear that in a country where thousands of dowry deaths are reported every year and lakhs of cases of domestic abuse come to light, women are better off being single.

Relationship Coach Advises Women Not To "Date Or Marry Indian Men"

In the viral video, she said, "Between sick in the head mothers-in-law, abusive husbands, and the boy who thinks that he can spend Rs 370 on a biryani and is then entitled to something from a woman, forget about even spelling the word consent for him, I really think that Indian women should now just say single or not marry Indian men."

"Yes, take it from a relationship coach who has been doing this for 15 years. The kind of cases that I have to help people through, you (women) my dear are better off staying single because these families and these spineless boys, abusive boys, do not deserve you," Chakravarthy added.

"5,000+ dowry deaths were reported in 2024. Almost 1.4 lakh cases of domestic abuse against women are reported every year. And Indian men on comedy shows display a sheer lack of understanding of consent, as if women owe them sex. These are the reasons why Indian women are better off being single....take it from a relationship coach," she wrote in the caption.

Social Media Reactions

Many Instagram users thought the relationship coach's advice was on point. They agreed with her.

One user wrote, "I've been married to an Indian man for 12 years, and I feel bad saying this. But I would never recommend marrying an Indian man. And I'm sorry for my daughter, but I don't want her to marry an Indian man either."

Another commented, "I've been married to an Indian man for 12 years, and I feel bad saying this. But I would never recommend marrying an Indian man. And I'm sorry for my daughter, but I don't want her to marry an Indian man either."

A third said, "I couldn't agree more!!! I have had this experience and am dealing with the sick aftermath of such a family. Even after the divorce, I am suffering because we have kids together. Having a kid through IVF is so much better!!!"

But there were a few who did not agree with the relationship coach. A person wrote, "I'm Russian and I'm saying the same thing about Russian men. Now I'm in a relationship with an Indian man and this is the best man I've ever had a relationship with."

Another said, "Blanket statements like this are dangerous. You just haven't been in a relationship with a good partner. I'm Mexican and have been happily married for 22 years to a Punjabi man. I met him in India through mutual family friends. Neither of us was looking for marriage, but we fell in love, started dating, and have now been together for so long. We have 10-year-old triplets. No marriage is easy, but I can tell you what connects us, and it's love and humour."

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