"Was Finished At 33": Businessman Navin Ansal Recalls Selling Land And Property To Fund Alcohol Addiction

Speaking on Aishwarya Vivek's podcast, businessman Navin Ansal shed light on his long battle with addiction, opening up about growing up in a privileged environment where alcohol was normalised, the financial losses he suffered, and the turning point that helped him rebuild his life.

Recalling his early years, Ansal said alcohol was never considered taboo in his family and social circles. According to him, drinking was treated as a normal part of life during his upbringing.

"As a child, when I was growing up, alcohol was never something that was taboo. It was always something that was normal everywhere... I came from a family which was a land-owning family, and I came from a place where alcohol was a normal thing..."

Addressing the belief that wealth or privilege can shield people from addiction, Ansal said his experience proved otherwise. He revealed that despite coming from a financially secure family, addiction eventually consumed his resources.

"People used to tell me that 'teri jo itni property hai ki saat pushten nahi khatam ho sakti' [you have enough property for seven generations], and I finished it in 10 years... Money, property, and good upbringing make no difference to addiction."

Speaking about the extent of his dependence on alcohol, Ansal revealed that he sold off family assets to sustain his lifestyle during that period.

"Zameen sari bech di, property sari bech di [sold all the land, sold all the property]... for maintaining my lifestyle."

Looking back at the lowest point of his life, Ansal described the emotional insecurity that often accompanies addiction and recalled reaching rock bottom in 1991.

"I was finished in 1991... at the age of 33, when I thought I had finished my life, it began again."

Discussing the moment he decided to seek change, Ansal said recovery began only after he accepted the reality of his situation and asked for help.

"I didn't find a remedy; I was beaten into a remedy... All anybody has to do is basically admit the truth and ask for help."

Sharing a message for others struggling with addiction, Ansal said recovery is possible regardless of how hopeless a situation may seem. He encouraged people to seek guidance from those who have successfully overcome alcoholism and substance abuse.

"If a person like me who had lost it all can find a life of ecstasy... then it can happen to anybody. All you need to do is find somebody who has found a cure from this disease of alcoholism and drug addiction and ask them to help you..." said Ansal.



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