Suriya Reveals His Relationship Mantra After 20 Years Of Marriage To Jyotika

Actor Suriya Sivakumar shared a heartfelt message on love, marriage, and relationships during the audio launch of Vishwanath and Sons in Coimbatore on August 2. The actor said that while people and their priorities change over time, love and respect for one's partner should always remain the same.

Speaking at the event, Suriya said love should not end after marriage but should continue throughout life.

Suriya said modern relationships have taken different forms, with many people experiencing trends such as benching, ghosting, and situationships. However, he said his one piece of advice for people at every stage of a relationship is simple: "Love should be everlasting."

"I think love should be everlasting. It should not be there only until marriage or until the moment you get married. You should love every day. Even after 20 years, you should keep loving. You should continue giving your partner the respect they deserve," he said.

"Everyone changes. We change, and they change too. The person you are at 20 is different from who you are at 25, and your priorities at 30 will be different. Your thoughts and feelings keep changing," he added.

Suriya said that many things in life, including what people are looking for and where they want to go, change over time. "But that love, the affection you have for them, should never change. If you ask me for love advice, this is the only thing I can give," he said.

The actor also spoke about the sacrifices women make after marriage and urged people to support and respect them. He said, "If a man has to go somewhere, it might take an hour. But for a woman, it could even take 10 hours. When they get married, become mothers and take care of the household, they are the ones who compromise."

He added, "So, when they win, one should salute them 100 per cent and not just the usual 10 per cent. Stand by them as much as possible. More than love, give them respect."



Suriya and Jyotika got married on September 11, 2006.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath and Sons stars Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Nassar, and others. The film is set to release in cinemas on August 14.