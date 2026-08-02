How Much It Costs To Spend A Weekend At <i>Musafir Cafe</i> Fame Jharipani Castle In Mussoorie

Are you among those who still cannot get over Musafir Cafe and Chander Sharma's dream café brought to life by Vikrant Massey? If so, you're not alone. Ever since the film's release, social media has been flooded with reels featuring the picturesque property where key portions of the film were shot. The location is none other than Jharipani Castle, a heritage retreat nestled amid the hills of Mussoorie.

Perched away from the bustle of Mall Road, Jharipani Castle has become a popular destination for travellers looking to relive the charm of Musafir Cafe. Surrounded by forests and offering sweeping views of the Doon Valley, the property combines old-world heritage with the tranquillity of the Himalayas. According to the property's official website, the estate was once associated with the Maharaja of Patiala and has been restored as a boutique heritage stay.

The property offers a range of accommodation options, from cosy log huts to luxury suites overlooking the valley. Guests can enjoy terrace sit-outs, mountain views, an in-house restaurant, and easy access to nearby attractions such as Jharipani Waterfall.

The 7 Stay Options At Jharipani Castle

According to the property's official website, Jharipani Castle offers seven accommodation categories:

Semi Deluxe Room

Log Hut

Deluxe Log Hut

Santorini Deluxe

Deluxe Room (Valley & Mountain View)

Suite Room (Valley View)

Santorini Suite With Jacuzzi

What Does A Weekend Stay Cost?

If you're planning a Musafir Cafe-inspired weekend escape, here's what a two-night stay (22 August to 24 August) for two guests at Jharipani Castle will cost, based on current rates listed on MakeMyTrip:

Log Hut: Rs 12,585

Deluxe Log Hut: Rs 18,091

Santorini Deluxe Room: Rs 24,448

Deluxe Room: Rs 26,404

Santorini Suite: Rs 54,763

At the time of checking, the Semi Deluxe Room and Suite Room categories were not available for the selected dates.

For budget-conscious travellers, the Log Hut offers the most affordable way to experience the heritage property. Those looking for a more luxurious stay can opt for the Santorini Suite, which costs nearly Rs 55,000 for a two-night weekend.

How To Reach Jharipani Castle From Delhi

The easiest way to reach Jharipani Castle is via an overnight Volvo bus from Delhi to Dehradun. Several buses depart from Delhi on Friday night and reach Dehradun early on Saturday morning. One-way fares typically range between Rs 800 and Rs 2,000 per person, depending on the operator and seat type.

From Dehradun ISBT, travellers can hire a taxi to Jharipani Castle in Mussoorie. The journey takes around an hour and usually costs Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 one way.

For a couple travelling from Delhi, the round-trip bus and taxi expense can come to approximately Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000, depending on the mode of transport chosen.

This means a weekend getaway could cost approximately:

Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 for a couple staying in the Log Hut

Rs 23,000 to Rs 26,000 in the Deluxe Log Hut

Rs 30,000 to Rs 33,000 in the Santorini Deluxe Room

Rs 32,000 to Rs 35,000 in the Deluxe Room

Rs 60,000+ for a stay in the Santorini Suite

excluding meals, sightseeing, and other personal expenses.

Musafir Cafe is currently streaming on Netfix.



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