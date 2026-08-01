"I Wasn't Nervous": Rakesh Roshan Trained Two Hours Before Cancer Surgery, Daughter Sunaina Reveals

Many people never run out of excuses not to work out, and then there is Rakesh Roshan, who can't imagine his day without exercising. The 76-year-old actor recently opened up about his lifestyle in a conversation with his daughter, Sunaina Roshan.

Sunaina revealed that Rakesh Roshan follows a strict diet, has a wellness routine that he follows without fail, and weight trains to remain fit. Recently, she revealed that the veteran actor worked out before his surgery in 2025.

The caption read, "Watching Papa face life's biggest challenges with faith, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to his health has taught me lessons I'll carry with me forever. His strength has never been about lifting weights; it has always been about lifting himself through every challenge life has placed before him."

Rakesh Roshan Worked Out Before His Cancer Surgery

Before surgery, most people feel anxious or terrified, but not Rakesh Roshan. In January 2019, he underwent surgery for early-stage throat cancer. Sunaina revealed that he exercised two hours before leaving for the hospital.

She asked him how it felt when he could not train while undergoing cancer treatment. "I used to feel very low, but as soon as I thought that I could work out, I didn't delay it. I started with light books. I used to just put my hands up and down. I started in the dressing room, for five minutes, seven minutes, then eight minutes," the 76-year-old actor revealed.

Rakesh Roshan shared that he gradually returned to his routine. "The day you were going in for your surgery, you trained two hours before leaving for the hospital," added Sunaina Roshan, while asking her father if he felt nervous before the surgery.

The actor replied, "I wasn't nervous about these things because I believe in God. I know He will take care of me. And so, I trained for one and a half hours. If you have faith and stay positive, everything becomes positive."

Rakesh Roshan's Battle With Throat Cancer

In late 2018, Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early-stage throat cancer while he was working on the script for Krrish 4. Hrithik Roshan revealed the diagnosis to the public on January 8, 2019.

The actor not only underwent surgery, but his treatment was also followed by multiple chemotherapy and radiation sessions.

In an interview, he revealed, "I took it very lightly, even when I got shot. I used to joke with them even then so that they wouldn't feel that life was heading towards a darker space. I did the same thing when I got cancer. Hrithik and I were working out on the morning of the day I was going for my surgery."

He said that it's all a mind game. "It all boils down to how strong you can make your mind so that you can forget your hardships," he added.

In July 2025, Rakesh Roshan also underwent a preventive neck angioplasty to treat a 75% blockage in his carotid arteries that was detected during a routine health check-up.

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