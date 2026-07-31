Inside Kiara Advani's Stunning Rs 90-Crore Mumbai Home: Spacious Living Room, Sea-Facing Balcony, Walk-In Closet

Kiara Advani, undoubtedly one of the most popular Bollywood actors today, has turned 34 today. Stepping into the film industry with the 2014 film Fugly, Kiara gained recognition with her small role in the biopic film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Over the years, she has carved a niche for herself with memorable performances in films such as Kabir Singh, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Beyond her successful career, Kiara is equally admired for her impeccable taste in lifestyle and home décor.

She resides in a lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood in Bandra West. As the actress celebrates her birthday, it's the perfect occasion to revisit her and husband, her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra's residence in Mumbai.

The apartment, designed by celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, embraces a minimalist aesthetic with sophisticated wooden interiors, neutral colour palettes and modern decor elements. The luxurious home has been crafted as “a warm, inviting space to retreat to after a hectic day of endless shoots and rigorous schedules,” Gauri Khan once told Vogue.

Living Room

Large windows flood the living room with natural light while offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea, making the space feel bright, spacious and relaxing.

One of the home's striking and classic features is its entrance. High ceilings, bold black-and-white striped wallpaper and carefully curated decor instantly create an impressive first impression. Framed posters of classic Hollywood crime films such as GoodFellas and Scarface adorn the walls, reflecting Sidharth Malhotra's love for iconic cinema.

Wooden consoles decorated with vintage lanterns, antiques and statement lamps further enhance the home's refined character.

Walking inside, you come across the living room that has a perfect balance between luxury and warmth. A rich walnut treasure trunk table top, a red sofa, patterned cushions and black-and-white checkered accents add personality without overwhelming the space.

Minimalist decor pieces, indoor plants and carefully placed accessories create a symmetrical and calming atmosphere, while vibrant framed photographs add splashes of colour to the otherwise neutral setting.

The Magnificent Dining Room

The dining area follows the same earthy design language. A six-seater wooden dining table paired with suede chairs rests on a geometric beige rug, while decorative lighting fixtures suspended from the ceiling add visual appeal. A burnt-orange lantern and a large wall mirror complete the space, making it appear even more spacious and inviting.

It is also where the couple reportedly hosts intimate dinners and gatherings with close friends from the film industry.

Kitchen, Balcony And Bedroom

The kitchen continues the home's clean, modern aesthetic with an all-white design and uncluttered layout. Large windows overlook the city skyline, making the cooking space bright and airy.

The bedroom has been designed to offer complete comfort and tranquillity. Soft lighting, natural wooden finishes and subtle decor elements create a calming ambience. The walk-in wardrobe features wall-to-wall mirrors that visually expand the space, while frosted glass windows allow soft natural light to filter in without compromising privacy.

Another highlight of the apartment is its beautifully designed balcony overlooking the Arabian Sea. The outdoor space includes comfortable seating, decorative mirrors and a white hammock. The balcony offers the couple a peaceful escape from Mumbai's fast-paced lifestyle while providing breathtaking sunset views.

House's Market Value

Located in the premium neighbourhood of Pali Hill, Bandra West, their luxurious apartment is valued between Rs 70 crore and Rs 90 crore, as per Telly Chakkar.

Apart from this residence, Kiara Advani also owns a prominent apartment at ⁠Planet Godrej in Mahalaxmi. The couple also has luxurious cars parked in their house. They own a Mercedes-Benz ML 350 4MATIC, Audi A8, Range Rover Vogue, BMW X5, BMW 5-Series. Apart from the hot wheels, Sidharth Malhotra also owns a Harley Davidson bike.

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