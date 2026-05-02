Inside Kiara And Sidharth's Maldives Holiday With Their Daughter, Where A Mansion Costs Rs 10 Lakh A Night

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently shared dreamy vacation pictures from their Maldives holiday with daughter Saraayah. The couple not only looked stunning in the pictures, but also shared glimpses of how the getaway became even more special with their little munchkin accompanying them.

The War 2 star shared a glimpse of their wardrobe, which included both her and her daughter's clothes. She also shared a picture in which Saraayah was seen reading a colourful picture book featuring aquatic life. Both Kiara Advani and Sidharth were also spotted on a padel court.

According to their Instagram posts, Kiara and Sidharth booked their stay at The Nautilus, which offers beach and ocean houses in the Maldives. The property takes pride in calling itself a bohemian hideaway surrounded by pristine blue waters.

Inside Kiara And Sidharth's Maldives Holiday With Their Daughter

The Nautilus is a luxury resort in the Maldives where guests can not only book a personalised stay but also experience tranquillity. From champagne in bed to multiple restaurants on the property, if you have been looking for a staycation that redefines luxury, this destination is worth considering.

From Mediterranean to European cuisine, guests can enjoy a hearty breakfast, a delightful lunch, and a sumptuous dinner. There are no fixed opening or closing schedules. The best part? There is no dress code either.

While staying at this luxurious property, guests can indulge in activities tailored to their preferences. Explore the sea in a luxury yacht, just like Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, dive into turquoise waters, host a private soiree, enjoy a private screening under the starry sky, or take a walk along the beach.

If you are an adventurous person, you can participate in underwater activities, including deep‑sea diving, snorkelling, and adrenaline‑fuelled water sports. When you are tired of physical activities, you can head to the spa or attend a yoga session on the property. From traditional massages to yoga practices, the property offers holistic rejuvenation.

What It Costs To Stay At The Nautilus

The Nautilus is a personalised and private resort in the Maldives, boasting 26 beach and ocean houses. Each accommodation comes with a private pool and a separate living area.

The accommodation options, with prices, include:

Ocean House - Rs 1,96,639 per night

Beach House - Rs 2,04,183 per night

Ocean Residence - Rs 2,34,442 per night

Two-Bedroom Beach Residence - Rs 4,91,512 per night

Two-Bedroom Nautilus Retreat - Rs 4,91,512 per night

Three-Bedroom Nautilus Mansion - Rs 9,83,192 per night

Cost of staying at The Nautilus ranges from Rs 1,96,639 to Rs 9,83,192 per night. Photo: The Nautilus

The aforementioned prices are dynamic, subject to changes based on tourist influx, and do not include taxes and additional fees.

Also Read | Inside Rubina Dilaik's Maldives Stay, Where A Beach Pool Suite Costs Rs 2.2 Lakh A Night