Kiara Advani Opens Up About Motherhood: "I've Become More Of A Tigress"

Motherhood changes life 360 degrees, but when an actor embraces it, the fans become borderline obsessed about how things change for them. Actors are often asked whether they will continue working or take a leave of absence to enjoy the new phase, or what they did (or didn't do) to lose weight.

Kiara Advani is no exception. When she was first spotted flaunting her baby bump at the Met Gala 2025, the world went crazy. In July 2025, she welcomed her baby girl, Saraayah, and since then, she has been the centre of her world.

In a recent interview with Grazia, the War 2 actor opened up about how motherhood has shaped her.

How Motherhood Has Transformed Kiara Advani Into A "Tigress"

With her acting career spanning more than a decade, Kiara Advani recently got candid about how embracing motherhood has changed her life, yet parts of it remain constant.

"I've become more of a tigress," she said, referring to the intense feeling of protection that new mothers feel towards their babies. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra also shared experiencing similar emotions when they first embraced parenthood.

"The way I see life now, it is through a completely different lens. It's like nothing else matters, and at the same time, everything matters," the Satyaprem Ki Katha star shared.

Kiara Advani On Her Relationship With Sidharth Malhotra

For many couples, parenthood changes the equation between two people, mostly for the better. Kiara feels independent after marriage, in terms of "running our own home or creating our little universe together."

She added that the change, though inevitable, did not feel like it. "Everything else is the same," she added.

Speaking about her relationship, she said, "Before marriage, Sidharth and I had the same banter and had fun travelling, so those things still remain. We also watch movies together, and since we look at it as cinema lovers or as the audience, as well as actors, we get excited to discuss it."

Kiara Advani will be next seen in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which is expected to release on June 4, 2026.

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