Twinkle Khanna Shares Her Mother's Day Wish: 'No Handmade Cards, A Day Of Zero Responsibilities'

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has long been admired for her witty takes on parenting, marriage and modern motherhood. The star often voices what many mothers feel but rarely say out loud. Ahead of Mother's Day, she once again struck a chord by revealing the one gift most moms truly want - "a day of zero responsibilities.”

In an Instagram reel with Tweak India, Twinkle Khanna was asked what children should stop gifting their mothers on Mother's Day. The actress replied, “I actually don't want any more of those handmade cards that I have to stick on the fridge. What I'd like is a day of zero responsibilities.”

Twinkle Khanna Describes 'Real Job' Of A Mother

When asked about a mother's “real job,” Twinkle said, "A mother's real job is to fill their child's head with bright ideas, to love them madly, and maybe even throw a few vegetables down their throats."

Twinkle Khanna also got candid about motherhood's emotional load. "I think it's a fact that we have to dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their hurt feelings, mosquito bites, bad grades, without losing sight of who we are,” she mentioned.

Twinkle further cut through the noise when asked about motherhood myths. “That supermoms exist. I haven't met any," she said. Her remark served as a reminder that all moms get tired, mess up and need a break just like every other human being. On what mothers actually want, she got reflective. “I think they want to be seen as people and not just as mothers. And maybe something that lasts, something real and rare, something natural, something completely one of a kind,” the actress shared.

Twinkle Khanna got married to actor Akshay Kumar in 2001. The couple are now parents to two children - a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara. After marrying, Twinkle transitioned from acting to becoming a successful author and interior designer.

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