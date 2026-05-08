Selena Gomez Lists Her Los Angeles 6-Bedroom Mansion With A Pool, Gym, And Theatre For 6.5 Million Dollars

In December 2024, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement. Around the same time, they invested 35 million dollars (approximately Rs 330 crore) in a Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills that had belonged to the Joker director, Todd Phillips.

After the couple got married in September 2025, they reportedly maintained their individual real estate portfolios, which included the beauty entrepreneur's Encino mansion in Los Angeles, California, US. She bought the luxury estate, which was owned by legendary musician Tom Petty, for 5 million dollars. It is reportedly now up for sale for 6.49 million dollars (approximately Rs 61 crore).

Inside Selena Gomez's Encino Mansion In Los Angeles

The mansion spans over 11,400 square feet and boasts six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It is the same house where the American actor shot the HBO Max series Selena + Chef. The opulent white kitchen is the same space where she had all her culinary adventures.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Selena Gomez's name does not appear on the deed of the mansion as seen on PropertyShark. However, her then manager looked after a private trust that bought the house for 4.89 million dollars (approximately Rs 46 crore) in March 2020.

As per Robb Report, the current listing is represented by Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates.

The mansion was reportedly custom-built by the late rocker Tom Petty and his wife, Jane Benyo, in 1989. The three-storey luxury villa was renovated before Gomez bought it. The all-white interiors, a skylight-topped living room, and a stone fireplace further accentuate the space.

The kitchen features whitewashed brick walls and marble-finished countertops that appear in multiple episodes of Selena + Chef. Other highlights that elevate the estate include a sauna, wine cellar, massage room, movie theatre, beauty salon, gym, vocal booth, and a dedicated creative workspace. A formal dining room further enhances the space, making it perfect for hosting intimate gatherings with ease.

The outdoor grounds feature a stream that flows right into a pool and a cascading waterfall, along with a cabana complete with a bar and a glam room.

This is, however, not the only home that the Lose You To Love Me singer owns. She also has a property in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, which is reportedly the residence of her mother and stepfather. Blanco, on the other hand, owns a Hollywood Hills estate he bought for USD 9.9 million (approximately Rs 93 crore), but he recently sold his New York home for USD 3.6 million (approximately Rs 34 crore).

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