Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Make Their Debut As A Married Couple At Academy Museum Gala

Weeks after tying the knot, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their much-anticipated red carpet debut as a married couple at the Academy Museum Gala 2025 in Los Angeles on 18 October.

The star-studded evening, celebrating the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, saw the couple holding hands and exchanging warm smiles.

Selena Gomez channelled Old Hollywood glamour in a stunning strapless black velvet gown by Giorgio Armani Privé, paired with a sleek black jacket and dazzling diamond chandelier earrings. Her hair was swept into a classic updo, and her bold red lips added a timeless touch to her look.

Benny Blanco complemented her effortlessly, donning a midnight-blue double-breasted velvet suit with a navy silk shirt and stylish loafers - a modern yet refined ensemble that perfectly mirrored his wife's elegance.

Whether sharing quiet laughs or gazing into each other's eyes, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's chemistry lit up the gala.

Their marriage, which took place on 27 September 2025, had already made headlines worldwide, but this public appearance gave fans their first real glimpse of the couple in their new chapter together.

How The Internet Reacted

The couple's debut at the Gala left fans in awe of their pics. Reacting to the post, many fans showered the couple with love, with one saying, "The way they look at each other." One user commented, "I want a love like this."

Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, at the Academy Museum Gala. pic.twitter.com/Jl3U1r0FeB — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) October 19, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Relationship

The Calm Down singer and the music producer began dating in July 2023 after knowing each other for years. Their love blossomed quietly before becoming public in late 2023. Selena Gomez, 33, confirmed their relationship on social media, calling Benny Blanco, 37, "the best thing that's ever happened" to her.

The couple got engaged in December 2024. Selena Gomez broke the news of her engagement in a gushing Instagram post in which she showed off her stunning marquise diamond ring. Following this, the couple got married on 27 September 2025.