Selena Gomez Shares Wedding Clip Of Taylor Swift Hyping Her Up Before Wedding Nuptials: "Are You Even Serious"

Singer Selena Gomez recently took to her Instagram to congratulate her bestie, Taylor Swift, on her new album The Life of a Showgirl with the sweetest post ever.

The Calm Down singer posted a carousel, featuring a clip from her recent wedding day which showcased Taylor Swift hyping her up as she dressed as a bride.

In the video, Swift recorded Gomez just before her nuptials with producer Benny Blanco while gushing about her bridal glam. "Are you even serious right now?" Taylor said as she zoomed in on the 33-year-old singer's final bridal look.

"What? Look at her, oh my God," Swift continued, and Gomez replied, "I'm so happy, I'm getting married! Finally!"

The post also included two separate photos with Swift from her wedding celebrations. While one was taken in the same room, the other shows them in different outfits - Swift in a black dress and Gomez in a glittering white long-sleeved dress.

She closed her photo dump with a screenshot of Swift's new single The Fate of Ophelia.

Taylor Swift On Selena Gomez's Wedding

The Cancelled singer recently opened up about her experience at Gomez's wedding during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on October 6, 2025.

Speaking of the wedding, she said, "Selena was the most beautiful - not just the most beautiful bride...[but] the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. Just so happy, and she deserves it so much. And you only wish that for people, you know?"

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over 16 years. They bonded after both went through a breakup and became close friends.

About The Wedding

Selena Gomez has also shared multiple photos from her wedding, giving glimpses of her wedding nuptials. The People You Know singer shared an Instagram carousel filled with personal moments from the big weekend. From having fun with friends to taking a walk with husband Benny Blanco, Gomez shared intimate pictures from her wedding.

Gomez and Blanco started their wedding festivities on 26 September with a rehearsal dinner at a mansion in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County, California. The couple got married at Sea Crest Nursery on 27 September 2025. They dated for about two years before getting married.