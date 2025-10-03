Taylor Swift On How Travis Kelce "Crushed It" With His Marriage Proposal

Taylor Swift has finally spoken about her engagement to Travis Kelce. The singer, who appeared on The Graham Norton Show, kept things simple while showing off her engagement ring.

The moment was especially meaningful because it came on the same day her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released. Sitting on Norton's famous red couch with Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith and Domhnall Gleeson, Taylor explained how Travis managed to catch her completely off guard.

"He (Travis Kelce) really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in," Taylor Swift revealed. "He went all out - 10 out of 10."

The proposal story felt very on-brand for the NFL star, who Taylor said managed to keep everything under wraps until the last moment. She admitted she did not see it coming, which made the moment even more special.

The pop icon also shared that she is not rushing into wedding planning just yet. Right now, her energy is on the new record. "I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan," she told Norton.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been in the spotlight ever since October 2023, when the two were first seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live after-party. Fast forward to August this year, the couple got engaged. They shared the happy news with dreamy images and a playful post that read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Currently, Taylor Swift is busy promoting her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which released on 3 October, 2025. It includes 12 tracks: The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELED!, Honey and The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter).