Travis Kelce Hints At Wedding Plans With Taylor Swift, Says It Will Be "Easy"

It was not very long ago when Taylor Swift said yes to Travis Kelce, and the internet is already abuzz with the couple's wedding plans. Travis Kelce recently revealed some details about their upcoming wedding. Although he shared only a few specifics, it is clear that Travis and the Lover singer are at least on the same page regarding some aspects of the wedding planning.

Travis Kelce Shares Wedding Plans

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star revealed some details about his wedding plans. With so much buzz surrounding the wedding, Travis told Jimmy Fallon, who was a guest on his and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, that "wedding planning is the next step," and he thinks "it's gonna be easy."

The information came after TV host Jimmy curiously asked Kelce about his and Swift's wedding plans. In response, the NFL star jokingly said, "I just gotta figure out a football game first. (That's) gonna be easy compared to figuring out how to catch a f***ing goddamn football."

Jimmy also asked Travis about the music plans for the wedding. "Are you going to do a DJ or a band? Are you thinking about all this stuff?"

While Travis didn't go into too much detail about the upcoming nuptials, he did weigh in on the DJ versus band question specifically, saying, "Yeah, I think we're live music kind of people," referring to himself and Taylor Swift.

🚨| Travis Kelce talking about his and Taylor's Wedding planning!



pic.twitter.com/5vegtLor1x — Taylor Swift Updates UK (@13TSNews) September 17, 2025

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their romance in October 2023, stepping out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live after-party. They announced their engagement to the world on 26 August with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with a lit dynamite emoji.