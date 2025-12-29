Fitness Coach Who Lost 7 Kg in 40 Days Shares 5 Easy Home Workouts

Weight loss often seems confusing. There are fancy workouts, strict diets, and endless advice coming from every direction. But the truth is simple – consistency matters more than complexity. You do not always need a gym or heavy equipment to burn fat. Sometimes, a basic stepper can do the job if done right and regularly.

Stepper/stair workouts are popular for a reason. They raise your heart rate quickly, work your legs and core, and burn calories fast. They also fit easily into daily life. That is exactly what fitness content creator Diya showed in her recent Instagram post.

Diya, who lost 7 kgs in 40 days, shared her stairs or stepper workout consisting of five exercises. In the video, she can be seen performing each move and clearly mentioning the repetitions and sets.

Here is a simple breakdown of what Diya did and how you can follow it:

1. Side To Side Steps (30 Reps, 3 Sets)

Stand facing the stepper or stairs. Step one foot up to the side, then bring it down. Switch sides with each repetition. Keep your core tight and chest upright.

2. Up Down Jump (20 Reps, 3 Sets)

Start with both feet on the ground. Jump up onto the step with both feet together. Then jump back down softly. Land gently to protect your knees.

3. Walk Up Down (30 Reps, 3 Sets)

Step one foot up, bring the other foot up, then step back down in the same order. Alternate the lead foot after every few reps.

4. Cross Jumping (20 Reps, 3 Sets)

Stand beside the step. Jump sideways onto it while crossing one leg over the other. Jump back down and switch sides.

5. Jumping Squats (15 Reps, 3 Sets)

Stand on the step with feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat and jump up. Land softly back into a squat position.

Diya's workout proves that simple moves, done with discipline, can lead to real results. You do not need perfection. Just start, stay consistent, and let your body do the rest.

