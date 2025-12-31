Inside Ranthambore's Sujan Sher Bagh Where Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra's Engagement With Aviva Baig Will Be Celebrated

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra's son Raihan will be getting married to his longtime girlfriend, Aviva Baig soon. The bride-to-be is a Delhi-based photographer and co-founder of Atelier 11. The firm is a photographic studio and production company that works with agencies, brands and clients across India.

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig's private ring exchange ceremony is expected to take place at Ranthambore, Rajasthan, on Thursday, January 1. Priyanka Gandhi's brother and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, will also be attending the engagement. The Gandhi-Vadra family are currently residing at Sujan Sher Bagh, one of Rajasthan's prominent and luxurious safari-style properties.

All You Need To Know About Sujan Sher Bagh

Sujan Sher Bagh, tucked away at the edge of the Ranthambore National Park, is an exotic jungle camp, surrounded by sheer wilderness. The private estate offers panoramic views of the stunning valley, making it a nature-lover's paradise. As per the property's official website, the area transports tourists back to the 1920s, “evoking the romance of living under canvas whilst on safari in India's most celebrated Tiger Reserve.”

Earthy tones of olive and beige dominate the property, setting the mood for this uber-chic and raw camp. There's a spa, bar, a library and a swimming pool, including special nooks for spending quiet time or settling for cosy conversations. The wooden deck is a treat for bird-watching enthusiasts, as you get to witness feathered beings like woodpeckers, orioles, and rose-ringed parakeets, to name a few.

Jeep safaris are conducted in the morning and evening as guided tours take you deep inside the emerald-green forests, encircled by undulating hills and giant banyan trees, as the forest teems with animals such as sambar, spotted deer, nilgai, tigers, leopards, sloth bear and crocodiles.

Sujan Sher Bagh: Room Types And Prices

Tented ‘Jungle' Suite: Inspired by the old-world charm of colonial safari camps, this tented suite has a bathroom featuring an open stone shower and a brass bathtub. Glass walls open to a private verandah, overlooking the wild grasses of the forest.

The ‘Machhli' Suite: This particular suite is named after Ranthambore's famous matriarchs, a tigress called Machhli, whose territory once included Sher Bagh camp. It consists of 2 tents with a well-maintained grove of trees on both sides, tucked away behind a walled garden.

The Royal ‘Sher' Suite: For privacy and seclusion, this suite, named after the King of the Jungle, is the perfect choice, oozing luxury and comfort. It has a spacious double bedroom suite, walled off from the camp, accompanied by a heated dip pool, an outdoor fireplace and a deck housing an open-air tree shower and bathtub.

The Imperial ‘Raj Bagh' Suite: This 2 double-bedroom suite contains an expansive and quiet space, with a sweeping pool deck allowing you to soak in the natural beauty outside. It is named after the famous Raj Bagh Palace in the Ranthambhore jungle.

Sujan Sher Bagh: Activities To Try