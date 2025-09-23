Travis Kelce Under "Pressure" From Mom Donna Kelce To Have Kids With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, is ready to be a grandmother. Last month, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end made the headlines after he popped the question to his ladylove, singer Taylor Swift, in a dreamy setup.

Now, shortly after the engagement, Travis Kelce's brother, Jason, has revealed that their mother is looking forward to welcoming her grandchild. The revelation came to light after the Kelce brothers appeared on an episode of their New Heights podcast on Monday, September 22.

Jason Kelce, in a conversation with guest and coach Deion Sanders, said, "Mom always had Travis number one. I do know", playfully referring to the fact that Donna Kelce always had a little extra love for her youngest son.

Travis Kelce objected to the statement and quipped, "Listen, right now, Mom has Jason at number one because he has kids." Jason is father to three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 5 months, with his wife, Kylie Kelce. The duo got married in 2018.

Jason Kelse agreed with Travis' assessment and shared that their mother was indeed putting "pressure" on Travis to have kids soon. 'That's true. She has said that. She has made that comment. She has put some pressure on him," added Jason.

The discussion sparked laughter with Coach Deion Sanders teasing Travis Kelce with "What are you waiting on, Dad?"

On another page of his podcast diaries, Travis Kelce opened up about his marriage plans with Taylor Swift. Speaking with host-comedian Jimmy Fallon, the NFL star said while the "wedding planning is the next step”, he's certain “it's gonna be easy."

"I just gotta figure out a football game first. (That's) gonna be easy compared to figuring out how to catch a f***ing goddamn football," joked Travis Kelce. When it came to the choice of music that was to be played at the wedding, Travis didn't divulge many details. He only hinted, “I think we're live music kind of people”, referring to him and Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their relationship public in October 2023.