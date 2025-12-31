26 Places To Visit In 2026 That Are Off The Tourist Map

As 2025 winds up, and a new year begins, it is the right moment to start thinking about where the next stamps on your passport should come from.

Travel plans today are being made earlier, more thoughtfully, and with a growing appetite for destinations that offer something distinctive rather than familiar. That is exactly where this list comes in.

NDTV Lifestyle has shortlisted 26 places (underrated and not on every tourist's map) across continents that deserve a spot on your 2026 bucket list.

Some are natural wonders best experienced once in a lifetime, others are cities and regions that reveal their magic through a single unforgettable sight.

From remote islands and ancient civilisations to underexplored corners of India and culture-rich cities abroad, these are destinations to plan for, save for and finally experience in the year ahead.

Europe

Kotor, Montenegro

Kotor's UNESCO-listed Old Town is a medieval maze of stone lanes and Venetian facades, cradled by a dramatic bay often described as Europe's southern fjord.

Kotor's UNESCO-listed Old Town is a medieval maze. Photo: Unsplash

The real payoff, however, comes after climbing the 1,350 steps to the San Giovanni Fortress. From the top, the Bay of Kotor unfurls below, with cruise ships dwarfed by mountains and terracotta roofs, a view that captures Montenegro's raw beauty and layered history in one sweep.

Faroe Islands

A self-governing archipelago, Faroe Islands is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark. It comprises 18 rocky, volcanic islands between Iceland and Norway in the North Atlantic Ocean, connected by road tunnels, ferries, causeways and bridges.

Remote and wind-scoured, the Faroe Islands feel like the edge of the world.

Faroe Islands is a self-governing archipelago. Photo: Unsplash

Nowhere is this more evident than at Mulafossur Waterfall near the village of Gasadalur. The 90-metre cascade plunges straight into the North Atlantic, framed by sheer green cliffs and mist.

Funchal, Madeira, Portugal

Madeira's capital balances a subtropical climate with volcanic terrain. It's backed by hills, and known for its harbor, gardens and Madeira wine cellars.

Above the harbour city, Monte Palace Tropical Garden offers a striking contrast. Reached by cable car, the garden blends Japanese bridges, koi ponds, tiled panels, flamingos and exotic plants, all set against misty hills. It is a tranquil retreat that reflects Madeira's long history as a crossroads of cultures.

Svalbard, Norway

Tucked deep within the Arctic Ocean, halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole, lies Svalbard, a remote Norwegian archipelago where nature reigns supreme.

Despite its extreme latitude, Svalbard feels surprisingly accessible. Photo: Unsplash

This icy wilderness, governed under the Svalbard Treaty, offers an otherworldly landscape of towering glaciers, roaming polar bears, and endless tundra bathed alternately in midnight sun and polar night.

Despite its extreme latitude, Svalbard feels surprisingly accessible. It's a visa-free zone, with most of its small population clustered in Longyearbyen, the world's northernmost settlement. Here, husky sledges glide across snow plains, hikers trace the contours of frozen valleys, and winter skies routinely erupt in the emerald dance of the Northern Lights.

Neuchatel, Switzerland

Elegant yet understated, Neuchatel sits between lake and Jura mountains. The city of Neuchatel, the French-speaking capital of the Swiss canton Neuchatel, lies on the northern shore of Lake Neuchatel.

Its medieval old town spreads beneath the Chateau de Neuchatel, a castle begun in the 12th century. The adjacent Collegiale is a Gothic church from the same period. In the Jura Mountains west of the city, Creux du Van is an amphitheaterlike canyon with hiking trails and panoramic views

Asia (Except India)

Luang Prabang, Laos

Luang Prabang, in northern Laos, is a gentle, riverside city where time seems to slow at the confluence of the Mekong and Nam Khan rivers. This old town is cradled in UNESCO World Heritage status.

A tapestry of golden wats, saffron-robed monks, and lovingly preserved Lao-French colonial townhouses gives the city a distinctly romantic, old-world atmosphere.

Luang Prabang, in northern Laos, is a gentle, riverside city. Photo: Unplash

By day, you can drift between glittering temples like Wat Xieng Thong, or linger over strong Lao coffee, and browse vibrant night markets glowing with lantern light and handcrafted textiles.

Other key attractions include the daily morning alms-giving ceremony for monks, beautiful golden temples like Wat Xieng Thong, Kuang Si Falls, night markets, and Phousi Hill, offering a peaceful, walkable experience with rich culture, history, and natural beauty.

Ta Xua, Vietnam

Known among trekkers as a 'cloud-hunting destination', Ta Xua's most striking feature is the Dinosaur Spine trail. This narrow ridge, stretching roughly two kilometres, rises above valleys filled with rolling clouds. Walking it feels surreal, combining adrenaline with stillness in one of northern Vietnam's least commercialised mountain regions.

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Siem Reap, a resort town in northwestern Cambodia exists in the shadow of Angkor, and rightly so. Watching the sunrise at Angkor Wat remains unmatched.

Photo: Unsplash

The 12th-century temple complex, the world's largest religious monument, reflects perfectly in its surrounding pools as light slowly reveals its sandstone towers, a moment that feels both spiritual and architectural.

Sapporo, Japan

Hokkaido's capital is best known for snow festivals and wide boulevards. Sapporo captivates with its legendary snow festivals and grand, tree-lined boulevards that sweep through the city like invitations to explore.

At the eastern edge of Odori Park rises the Sapporo TV Tower, 147-meter tall at the edge of Odori Park, with an observation deck for clear city views.

From just 90 meters up, you see seasonal changes like winter lights in the park or summer greenery against distant mountains.

Lovina, Bali, Indonesia

Far from Bali's southern crowds, Lovina is calm and low-key. Early morning dolphin watching is the area's signature experience. Small boats glide across still waters as pods of wild spinner dolphins surface and leap, offering a respectful wildlife encounter that feels worlds away from the island's party image.

Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Raja Ampat anchors the Coral Triangle, the epicenter of global marine biodiversity with over 1,500 fish species and 600 coral types thriving in its waters.

From the Piaynemo viewpoint, limestone karsts pierce turquoise lagoons, framing a mosaic of emerald isles that exemplifies the region's underwater wealth. This postcard-perfect panorama graces Indonesia's 100,000 rupiah note, underscoring Raja Ampat's status as a natural treasure.

Jabal Akhdar, Oman

High in the Hajar Mountains, Jabal Akhdar is cooler, greener and unexpectedly agricultural.

Diana's Point offers sweeping views over terraced pomegranate orchards, abandoned villages and deep canyons. At nearly 2,000 metres, the landscape feels more alpine than desert, revealing a lesser-known side of Oman.

AlUla, Saudi Arabia

AlUla's desert valley is a living museum, with Hegra as its centrepiece. This UNESCO World Heritage Site features 131 rock-cut tombs carved by the Nabataeans over 2,000 years ago. Similar to Petra but far quieter, it reveals Saudi Arabia's ancient trade routes and emerging cultural openness.

India

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Set in the Eastern Ghats, Araku Valley is known for coffee plantations and tribal heritage. Chaparai Waterfalls are its most playful attraction, where water streams over smooth, slanted rocks into natural pools. The setting feels like a giant water slide carved by nature, surrounded by dense greenery.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Often called Asia's cleanest village, Mawlynnong showcases community-led sustainability. Nearby, the Nohwet Living Root Bridge demonstrates Khasi ingenuity, with tree roots trained over generations to form a sturdy crossing. It is functional, beautiful and constantly growing stronger.

Dooars, North Bengal

At the foothills of the eastern Himalayas, Dooars is rich in forests and wildlife. Gorumara National Park stands out for its population of Indian one-horned rhinos, elephants and diverse birdlife. Safaris from watchtowers offer close encounters amid tall grasslands and riverine forests.

Pench, Madhya Pradesh

Pench National Park, which inspired The Jungle Book, remains one of central India's most evocative tiger reserves. The Turia Gate zone offers strong chances of spotting tigers, along with leopards, sloth bears and wild dogs, set against teak forests and open meadows.

Malshej Ghat, Maharashtra

During the monsoon, Malshej Ghat transforms into a landscape of waterfalls and mist. Dozens of cascades tumble into deep valleys, while migratory flamingos gather near Pimpalgaon Joga Dam.

Photo: Unsplash

The region also carries historical weight through nearby hill forts linked to the Maratha era.

Africa

Fez, Morocco

Fez el Bali is one of the world's largest surviving medieval cities. The Chouara Tannery offers a vivid glimpse into centuries-old leather-making. From surrounding rooftops, the sight of colourful dye vats and workers continuing age-old practices is unforgettable, if intense on the senses.

Hurghada, Egypt

Hurghada's appeal lies beneath the surface. The Red Sea's coral reefs offer some of the world's best snorkelling and diving, with vibrant marine life, clear waters and historic shipwrecks making it accessible even to beginners.

Mombasa, Kenya

Mombasa blends Swahili culture, beaches and history. Fort Jesus, built by the Portuguese in 1593, dominates the old harbour. Its coral-stone walls and ocean-facing cannons tell stories of colonial battles and shifting powers along the East African coast.

Victoria, Seychelles

On Mahé island, Victoria serves as the gateway to Seychelles' natural wonders. Vallée de Mai, a UNESCO-listed reserve, feels prehistoric. Giant coco de mer palms tower overhead, sheltering rare birds in a forest that has remained largely unchanged for millions of years.

Americas

Medellin, Colombia

Once infamous, Medellin has reinvented itself. Comuna 13 symbolises this transformation, where outdoor escalators and bold street art connect hillside neighbourhoods. The murals tell stories of resilience, making the area one of Latin America's most powerful examples of urban renewal.

Cusco, Peru

Cusco blends Inca foundations with Spanish colonial architecture. Overlooking the city, Sacsayhuaman fortress impresses with massive stone walls made of boulders weighing up to 200 tonnes, fitted together without mortar and still standing strong after centuries of earthquakes.

Cusco blends Inca foundations with Spanish colonial architecture. Photo: Unsplash

Holguin, Cuba

Eastern Cuba feels quieter and more rural than Havana. Playa Guardalavaca, near Holguin, offers white sands and clear waters backed by coral reefs. The beaches remain uncrowded, preserving a relaxed Caribbean atmosphere tied to pirate lore and local fishing traditions.

Oceania

Queenstown, New Zealand

Queenstown thrives on contrast, adrenaline sports set against serene landscapes. The Remarkables mountain range reflected in Lake Wakatipu defines the region's beauty. Whether viewed from the water or the air, the jagged peaks capture why this is considered the adventure capital of the world