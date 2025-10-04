Selena Gomez Shares Candid Moments From Her Wedding Weekend With Benny Blanco: From Writing Vows To Popping Champagne

Another day, another wedding post from Selena Gomez. The singer is giving fans more of a peek into her weekend celebrations with Benny Blanco, a week after the two said "I do" in California.

On 3 October, Selena Gomez uploaded an Instagram carousel filled with personal moments from the big weekend. She started things off with a playful snap of herself in a blue silk robe, wearing white glasses with a tiny veil attached. Sitting on an end-of-bed bench, she posed alongside her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star and longtime friend Jennifer Stone.

The vibe of the post was relaxed and intimate, showing pieces of the day that fans would not normally get to see. One standout photo showed Selena Gomez writing her vows while dressed in pink silk pyjamas.

Benny Blanco also made appearances throughout the post. There was a candid shot of him walking along the beach, as well as one where the couple lounged on a patio. In a solo snap, the music producer was captured inside a Rolls-Royce pouring champagne into a glass.

Selena Gomez did not stop there. She slipped in a lighthearted picture of herself chatting with a friend, a sweet shot of strawberries decorated as a bride and groom, and finally, a chic moment in her Ralph Lauren reception dress.

The People You Know singer captioned the post, "From writing my vows to leaving my wedding a little earlier than most."

A few days back, Selena Gomez treated her Instagram followers to another batch of unseen photos from her wedding day. The first picture showed her glowing as a bride, followed by a black-and-white shot where she was planting a kiss on Benny's cheek.

The singer also dropped a close-up of her bouquet made of lilies of the valley and a few cosy moments with her groom. One picture that really stood out was of the heart-shaped cake with "just married" written on it. The post ended on a sweet note with a monochrome photo of the couple sitting side by side.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco started their wedding festivities on 26 September with a rehearsal dinner at a mansion in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County, California. The couple got married at Sea Crest Nursery on 27 September, 2025.