A New Rs 25,000 Visa Can Let Indians Stay In Thailand For Up To 5 Years. Here's How It Works

For years, Thailand has been one of the most popular countries for long holidays, remote work escapes, wellness retreats, and backpacking adventures.

But now, the country is leaning into that reputation even more strongly with a visa that feels designed for the modern traveller.

Called the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), the five-year multiple-entry visa is aimed at digital nomads, freelancers, remote workers, and even people travelling to Thailand for activities like Muay Thai training, Thai cooking courses, wellness programmes, or cultural learning.

In simple terms, it is Thailand's attempt to attract people who want to stay longer, spend locally, and experience the country beyond the typical tourist circuit.

The Destination Thailand Visa is a five-year multiple-entry visa. Photo: Unsplash

And for Indians increasingly looking at Southeast Asia for longer stays, work-from-anywhere lifestyles, and affordable living, the visa is quickly becoming a talking point online.

So, What Exactly Is The Destination Thailand Visa?

The Destination Thailand Visa, or DTV, is a long-term multiple-entry visa that allows eligible foreigners to stay in Thailand for up to five years.

Unlike a standard tourist visa, this one is built for people who are not just visiting for a quick holiday. It is meant for those who want to live in Thailand for extended periods while working remotely, learning a skill, training, or participating in what Thailand calls "soft power" activities.

The visa allows travellers to stay in Thailand for up to 180 days per entry. That stay can also be extended by another 180 days, meaning one visit could potentially last nearly a year.

Since it is a multiple-entry visa, travellers can leave and re-enter Thailand several times during the five-year validity period.

Who Can Apply For It?

Thailand has opened the DTV to citizens from eligible countries, including India.

The visa broadly caters to:

* Digital nomads and remote workers

* Freelancers working for overseas clients

* Entrepreneurs with foreign businesses

* People attending long-term courses or training programmes

* Wellness and medical tourists

* Participants in Thai cultural activities

One important rule is that applicants can work remotely for a foreign employer or overseas clients, but they cannot work for a Thai-registered company without a proper Thai work permit.

Thailand's "Soft Power"

One of the most talked-about aspects of the DTV is Thailand's use of "soft power" activities as part of the eligibility route.

Instead of limiting the visa only to remote workers, Thailand has included cultural and lifestyle-based programmes that help promote Thai tourism and culture globally.

These include:

* Muay Thai training programmes

* Thai cooking courses

* Sports academies and fitness training

* Wellness retreats and medical programmes

* Cultural workshops and learning programmes

* Certain conferences and organised events

So, theoretically, someone could qualify for the DTV by enrolling in a long-term Muay Thai programme in Phuket or joining a certified Thai culinary school in Bangkok.

It is part tourism strategy, part cultural branding, and part economic play.

Let's Talk Money

One of the key requirements is proof of financial stability.

Applicants are generally expected to show at least 5,00,000 Thai Baht in liquid funds, which converts to roughly Rs 14-15 lakh depending on the exchange rate.

This can usually be shown through:

* Bank statements from the last 3-6 months

* Salary slips showing regular income

* Employment contracts

* Savings certificates or fixed deposits

The Thai authorities typically want official bank documents rather than screenshots or app photos.

Things like cryptocurrency holdings, stock portfolios, or credit limits are generally not accepted as proof of funds.

The Documents Required

While requirements can vary slightly depending on the embassy or consulate, applicants usually need:

* A passport with at least six months' validity

* Passport-sized photographs

* Bank statements or salary proof

* Proof of remote work or overseas employment

* Documents related to the activity or programme in Thailand

* Accommodation proof in Thailand

* Health insurance documents

* Police clearance certificate, in some cases

Applicants joining a Muay Thai camp, cooking school, or wellness programme may also need an enrolment confirmation or invitation letter.

How To Apply For The Destination Thailand Visa

The application process is fairly straightforward, though document preparation matters.

Step 1: Check eligibility

Applicants must usually:

* Be at least 20 years old

* Hold a valid passport

* Meet the financial requirements

* Belong to an eligible visa category

Step 2: Gather documents

This includes:

* Passport

* Financial proof

* Employment or freelance documents

* Accommodation details

* Supporting letters for courses or programmes

Step 3: Apply online or through authorised centres

Applications can typically be submitted through Thailand's e-visa portal or through authorised visa service providers such as BLS centres in India.

Step 4: Pay the visa fee

The fee from India is generally around Rs 25,000, though exchange rates and embassy charges can slightly change the amount.

Step 5: Attend an appointment if required

Some applicants may need to visit a Thai embassy or visa centre for document verification or a short interview.

Step 6: Wait for processing

Processing can take anywhere between a few business days and over a week, depending on the embassy and application load.

What Happens After Arriving In Thailand?

After entering Thailand, visa holders may need to comply with local immigration reporting requirements, including the TM30 residence reporting process.

Those wanting to stay beyond the initial 180 days can apply for an extension, usually for an additional fee of around 1,900 Thai Baht.

Bottomline

The DTV arrives at a time when remote work, flexible lifestyles, and "living abroad for a few months" are becoming more mainstream.

For many Indians, Thailand already feels familiar because of affordable flights, lower living costs compared to several Western countries, vibrant food culture, beaches, nightlife, and strong digital nomad communities.

But the DTV changes one major thing: it gives people a legal long-term structure instead of relying on repeated tourist visa runs.