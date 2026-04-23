New Zealand Records $2.4 Billion Investment In Golden Visa In 1st Year: Who Can Apply?

New Zealand's "golden visa" scheme has attracted strong interest from wealthy migrants, with nearly NZ$4 billion committed or in the pipeline investment in its first year, according to government figures reported by Reuters.

The surge comes as Wellington seeks to attract foreign capital to support economic growth, even as similar programmes worldwide face criticism over their long-term effectiveness.

According to Reuters, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa had already delivered NZ$1.49 billion in investment, with a further NZ$2.415 billion approved or pending. This brings the total funding linked to the programme to NZ$3.905 billion since changes were introduced last year.

What Is The AIP Visa?

New Zealand's Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa allows wealthy foreign nationals to gain residency by investing large sums in domestic businesses and sectors focused on economic growth.

The government said it has received more than 600 applications since the scheme was reset, covering nearly 2,000 people. The overhaul, which took effect in April 2025, was designed to make the visa more attractive to global investors by easing several requirements.

Under the revised rules, New Zealand lowered the minimum investment threshold. The higher-risk "Growth" category now requires an investment of NZ$5 million over three years, while the more conservative "Balanced" category requires NZ$10 million over five years. Authorities also removed the English-language requirement and reduced the time investors are required to spend in the country.

What Investment Pathways Does The AIP Visa Offer?

The AIP visa offers two main investment routes. The Growth category focuses on active investments such as direct stakes in New Zealand companies and managed funds. The Balanced category allows for more passive investments across a broader range of assets.

Visa holders and their families receive residency rights, allowing them to live, work, study, and travel freely in New Zealand. The visa covers a spouse or partner and dependent children under the age of 24.

Government's View

Stanford said private credit investment has emerged as a key feature of the programme, enabling businesses to access funding without diluting ownership. She cited Dunedin-based manufacturer United Machinists, which makes specialised components for the aerospace and medical technology sectors, as one company that has benefited from AIP-linked funding to expand operations and create jobs.

Applications By Country

Application data shared by Business Standard shows that the United States and China account for the highest number of applications, followed by Hong Kong, Germany, and Taiwan. India recorded two applications covering five people.

(Exchange rate: US$1 = 1.6932 New Zealand dollars)

What About The Others?

New Zealand's investor visa sits alongside similar "golden visa" programmes offered by countries across Europe, North America, and Asia, which grant residency or citizenship rights in return for large investments. Nations such as Portugal, Greece, Spain, the United States, and Singapore have used such schemes to attract foreign capital, particularly during periods of weak growth. However, several governments have tightened or shut down their programmes in recent years amid concerns that they inflate property prices, benefit the wealthy disproportionately, and deliver limited long-term economic gains.



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