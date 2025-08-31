New Zealand Is Offering A Permanent Residency For Under Rs 17,000 And Indians Can Apply

If you want to live, work, or study amidst snow-capped mountains or a quiet lake, New Zealand can be your next destination. From sweeping beaches to lush green surroundings, New Zealand is the perfect place for someone who wants to move abroad for opportunities and enjoy some peace at the countryside.

New Zealand offers a residence visa and a permanent residency (PR), and here's everything you need to know about applying for a New Zealand PR.

What Is New Zealand's PR

Permanent Residency in New Zealand means holding a Permanent Resident Visa (PRV). Unlike the first resident visa you get, a PRV has no travel conditions and lets you live, work, and study in the country indefinitely. You can usually apply for a PRV after 2 years on a resident visa once you show that you are committed to living in New Zealand.

Who Is eligible

So, you will first need a resident visa, then convert to PR after 2 years. If you have, here's who can apply:

You are between the ages of 18 and 55.

If you have a current resident visa that expired 90 days ago or less, you can apply for a PR.

You have met the conditions of your resident visa.

Someone committed to contributing to New Zealand's economy.

You meet the skilled migrant category, have English proficency.

How To Get A Resident Visa

Step 1: Determine your eligibility and gather your documents for a resident visa.

Step 2: Submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) through the Immigration New Zealand website.

Step 3: If your EOI is selected, you will receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA).

Step 4: Complete the application and pay the fees, which vary according to the visa type:

Skilled migrant visa: NZD 6,450 (Rs 3,30,971 approximately)

Partner of a New Zealander visa: NZD 3,610 (Rs 1,85,241 approximately)

Parent Resident Visa: NZD 3,610

Step 5: Submit your documents

Step 6: If approved, you receive a resident visa.

How To Get A Permanent Residency

Step 1: After 2 years of a resident visa, apply for the PRV and show commitment to New Zealand, which requires you to stay for 184 days per year.

Step 2: Provide your health and character certificate from New Zealand immigration.

Step 3: Once you match the criteria and show commitment to live in New Zealand, you will get approval, which will allow you to apply for permanent residency.

Step 4: You will have to pay the PR fee, which is NZD 315 (Rs 16,163 approximately)

*It is important to note that English profiecieny test, medical exams, and police clearance certificates are going to cost extra.

Not only will you be able to live, work, and study in New Zealand, but this PR also allows you to even vote once you have been completed 12 months of living in the country. Plus, the PR does not come with an expiry date, so you can stay in the country for as long as possible without worrying about having to leave.