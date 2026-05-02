Inside Shubman Gill's Rs 3.2 Crore Chandigarh Villa: All-White Interiors, Private Gym, And Lush Green Garden

Shubman Gill is an international cricketer and the first player to hit 100 sixes for the Gujarat Titans (GT) during IPL 2026. The milestone was achieved during the GT vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) match on Friday, May 1.

Currently, the cricketer is going viral for his witty response to Virat Kohli's 'snake' gesture. The two sportsmen engaged in friendly banter on the field, and cricket fans can't get enough of their chemistry. Beyond the cricket field, Shubman Gill leads a lavish life, with a net worth of over Rs 30 crore.

Virat Kohli teased Shubman Gill with a snake gesture, saying, I took your catch and got you dismissed.🐍



Gill replied to Kohli, “Check the score you're the one who's losing!” 😂



https://t.co/KOFVe4b0Mc — AurelionCricket (@CricketAurelion) May 1, 2026

Here is a look at his Chandigarh bungalow, which, according to Times Entertainment, costs Rs 3.2 crore.

Inside Shubman Gill's Chandigarh Villa

The villa spans across multi‑acre land. The all‑white building with a navy‑blue rooftop is reminiscent of luxury properties featured in Indian films. The multi‑storey home is located in Chandigarh and exudes a blend of luxury and modern architecture.

One of the most striking aspects of Shubman Gill's Chandigarh house is its sprawling garden. Trimmed grass, groomed shrubs, and vast open spaces to soak in the sunlight, host family and friends, and enjoy morning or evening tea, as well as outdoor workouts, make it the highlight of the villa.

The contemporary interiors reflect the cricketer's personality. The bedrooms follow pastel and neutral themes, allowing the athlete and his loved ones to unwind and feel at home.

Another striking element inside the Chandigarh bungalow is a private gym. It not only shows the sportsperson's commitment to his health, but also reflects how he continues to strive to perform his best on the field.

According to reports and pictures that the cricketer has shared on Instagram, he lives here with his parents, sister, and his furry companions. Not just the exterior, but the interiors of the villa are also painted in shades of white. Comfortable seating spaces, a red‑brick wall, artefacts, and golden light fixtures define the living room.

While the Chandigarh villa embodies the cricketer's roots, Shubman Gill has recently purchased an apartment in Mumbai with a sea view and luxury amenities, worth Rs 20 crore.