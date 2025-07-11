Unseen Pic Of Shubman Gill With Rumoured Girlfriend Sara Tendulkar From London Event Is Crazy Viral

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill is enjoying an impressive run of form in the ongoing series against England, having scored two centuries and a double hundred.

Rumours around the Indian cricketer's personal life have also begun circulating, specifically about his rumoured relationship with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh hosted a YouWeCan Foundation fundraiser earlier this week which was attended by the rumoured couple.

Sara Tendulkar also attended the dinner and shared a few pictures on Instagram. A viral photo from the event showing Sara seated near the cricketer sparked speculation online. Gill was seen smiling in the background.

The event, hosted in London on July 8, 2025, was organised by Yuvraj Singh to raise funds for cancer awareness and treatment. Among the high-profile attendees were Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen and the Indian Test squad.

This isn't the first time Shubman and Sara have been the subject of dating rumours. The two were previously linked through social media activity, though speculation had cooled after they reportedly unfollowed each other.

Earlier this year, Gill had confirmed that he had been single for more than three years.

Earlier, he addressed the speculation during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India.

"There have been so many rumours linking me with people I've never even met. Right now, I'm focused on my professional career. We're on the road 300 days a year, so there's hardly any time to invest in a relationship," he said.

Gill was also recently linked to actress Avneet Kaur, after she posted photos from India's Champions Trophy win in Dubai that included one with the cricketer.