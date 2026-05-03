Inside Actor Elnaaz Norouzi's Mumbai House With Iranian Art, Persian Carpets, And A Bookshelf

German-Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi recently opened the doors of her home for filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook Dilip, offering a peek into a space that feels personal, calm, and very “her”. The house reflects a mix of Iranian roots and modern design, without going over the top.

A Living Room That Feels Effortless

The first thing you notice is the clean, open living room. It is bright, simple, and thoughtfully put together. White walls and a comfy couch set the base, while a Persian carpet adds warmth. There are soft pastel tones, balanced with little pops of colour through decor pieces.

Macrame elements hang both on the wall and ceiling. A large mirror opens up the room visually, and indoor plants bring in freshness. Opposite the seating area, a TV unit is styled with planters and a few personal touches.

Dining Done Minimal

The dining area sits right next to the living space but still feels like its own corner. A white marble table with matching chairs keeps things sleek. Iranian art pieces on the wall add character, but the overall vibe remains minimal.

Near the entrance, there is a bookshelf that quietly shows off Elnaaz's awards. It is not flashy, just a subtle way of making the space feel lived-in.

Kitchen With A Modern Touch

The kitchen connects smoothly with the living room, but can be closed off with a sliding door when needed. It is filled with modern appliances and neatly arranged utensils. The setup feels practical but still very aesthetic – something you would expect from a Pinterest-inspired home.

A Peek Into Her Personal Spaces

Moving further in, a gallery lined with Iranian and Persian artwork leads to the more private areas. The walk-in closet stands out for its all-white look – from wardrobes to mirrors. There is even a full section just for shoes and bags, showing her love for fashion.

The actor's bedroom follows the same calm theme but with a bit more personality. A patterned accent wall adds colour, while the rest of the room stays soft and neutral. A black-and-white family portrait on one wall adds an emotional touch.

A Green Escape At Home

The house also has a garden space that feels like a quiet retreat. With grass flooring and large planters, it is simple but refreshing – perfect for unwinding.

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