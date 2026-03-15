Inside Sanya Malhotra's Pastel-Toned, Sea-Facing Rs 14.3 Crore Mumbai "<i>Ghar</i>"

Sanya Malhotra recently shared a big life update on Instagram, announcing her move into her new home. The actor took to social media to share a few glimpses of how the fruit of her hard work looks, now that she is all set to build a new life in it.

According to a November 2021 Moneycontrol report, Sanya Malhotra purchased this apartment for Rs 14.3 crore. Located in the Bayview building on the Juhu-Versova Link Road, the actor paid Rs 71.5 lakh as stamp duty. An old video of the property was shared by Hindustan Times.

The actor wrote, "Years of dreaming, working, learning, and growing. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe yaad dilayegi ki patience aur faith ka result kitna sundar ho sakta hai [Every wall of this house will remind me how patience and faith can yield beautiful results]."

"And through it all, meri family and friends ka trust was always my biggest strength. This is more than just a house. It's a little piece of my journey. Welcome to my ghar," she added.

Inside Sanya Malhotra's Sea-Facing Mumbai Home

Sanya Malhotra's new home is a labour of love, and you can see it in every corner of the house. In one of the pictures, she is seen decorating the entrance, adorned with chrysanthemums, orchids, and other bright flowers.

The bottle-green door opens into a small gallery with a tile-carpeted floor. The images show arches in the corridor, flanked by rooms on both sides. The soft-toned walls are decorated with lamps, showcasing a perfect blend of vintage and modern aesthetics.

The walls are painted in off-white and sage green hues, with curtains in dark green shades complementing them. As per Hindu tradition, Sanya Malhotra performed a puja, seeking blessings from the Gods and Goddesses.

Much like traditional homes, Sanya Malhotra's house also has a swing suspended in one of the balconies. In another picture, one can spot spacious balconies boasting a sea view, capturing an ever-stunning sunset.

Sanya Malhotra's Dream For Her House

However, this is not the first house that Sanya Malhotra owns in Mumbai. According to India Today, the Dangal actor purchased a flat in 2018. "This city (Mumbai) became my home. It's safe, it calms me down, and it fills me with a strange kind of independence. My family lives in Delhi, and they visit often, but in the five years that I have been in Mumbai, this city has given me everything," she said during an interview with a leading daily.

"I used to stay in a one-bedroom apartment before I bought this place, and the sole purpose of moving into a bigger house was to have my family come over from Delhi and stay comfortably with me whenever they want to. At first, I was sceptical about it, considering the finances, but my father convinced me that I should invest in my own house rather than renting out a place," she added.

Sanya Malhotra said the same thing during an interaction with Farah Khan, and now her dream has finally come true.

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