Why Singapore Changi Airport Is Pouring Rs 22,000 Crore Into 4 Of Its Terminals

Long queues near immigration booths, passengers hustling for check-ins, bland interiors, and nothing to keep you engaged while you wait for the boarding call - this is an everyday picture of an airport, but not in Singapore.

Touted as the World's Best Airport in 2025 by Skytrax, Singapore Changi Airport is the definition of hassle-free and futuristic travel, wrapped in a blanket of luxury. With four terminals capable of handling 90 million passengers annually, it is among Asia's most connected international aviation hubs, linking Singapore to 170 cities worldwide, with 100 airlines operating 7,300 flights weekly.

In 2025, Singapore Changi Airport witnessed 69.98 million passengers and 374,000 aircraft movements. Its top five travel markets include India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Australia. You may be surprised to know that passenger traffic between India and Singapore last year stood at 5.6 million, up from 5.4 million in 2024.

But it wasn't always like this. Since 1981, when Terminal 1 was inaugurated, Singapore Changi Airport has undergone a tremendous transformation - from the integration of advanced technology to offering a luxury transit experience. Today, it is synonymous with what the future of air travel looks like.

Dreamscape at T2 of the Changi Airport. Photo: Krati Purwar

Expansion Of The Singapore Changi Airport

Unlike Mumbai, Sydney, New York, and London, where commercial aviation began in the first half of the 20th century, Changi Airport's Terminal 1 was launched in 1981. Since then, it has been upgraded twice, with the latest renovation completed in 2019, featuring larger departure and arrival halls to improve passenger flow and enhance the travel experience.

In 1990, Terminal 2 officially opened on reclaimed land, doubling the airport's passenger-handling capacity. It underwent extensive renovation and reopened in November 2023, boasting lush greenery and high-tech systems designed to make immigration and check-ins seamless.

Terminal 3 opened in 2008, and expansion continued in the years that followed. In 2017 and 2019, Terminal 4 and Jewel Changi Airport were inaugurated. With four terminals, Singapore Changi Airport ushered in an era of novel offerings for travellers.

In November 2024, Changi Airport Group announced an investment of SGD 3 billion (Rs 21,637 crore, as per the current exchange rate) over the next six years to upgrade Terminals 1, 2, 3, and 4. The improvements will focus on baggage handling, check-in, immigration processes, and Skytrain connectivity between terminals.

Rain Vortex and Canopy Park at Singapore Changi Airport. Photo: Krati Purwar

Why Singapore Is Investing Rs 21,684 Crore In The Expansion Of The Changi Airport

For any country to invest Rs 21,684 crore in the expansion of an airport is a huge amount. Why is Singapore pouring money into expanding its already advanced airport? To understand this, you have to learn a few things about the island nation.

Spanning 719 square kilometres and home to a population of 6.04 million, Singapore's economy depends heavily on tourism. According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, tourism contributes around 6% of Singapore's services exports.

As per the Singapore Tourism Board, tourism receipts reached $22.4 billion between January and September 2024. It was an increase of 10% compared to the same period in 2023. Tourism receipts include spending by international tourists on accommodation, goods, and services.

Looking at the numbers, it is only logical that the government is trying everything to promote tourism in the country and boost its economy. As explained before, Singapore is well-connected to 170 cities around the world, but not every tourist that lands at the Changi Airport has an itinerary to explore the island nation.

Many travellers use Singapore as a transit hub between their origin and final destination. To increase tourism receipts from transit passengers, authorities are investing significantly in enhancing the airport experience. Alongside upgrading existing terminals with cutting-edge technology, a brand-new Terminal 5, slated for completion in the mid-2030s, is also under construction.

Terminal 5 will be larger than Terminals 1, 2, 3, and 4 combined and will have the capacity to handle 50 million passengers annually. Once operational, Changi Airport will be able to manage 140 million passengers per year.

Changi Experience Studio at Singapore Changi Airport. Photo: Krati Purwar

What To Do At Singapore Changi Airport

Countries around the world can learn how to make the best of an opportunity. When you see it from an outsider lens, it does not seem like passengers in transit can contribute much to the economy, but if you offer them a fun and lively space to wait while they board their flights, you have cracked the code for a gold mine.

Changi Airport houses luxury hotels such as Aerotel, Ambassador Transit Hotel, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, and YotelAIR, ideal for short stays during long layovers. After check-in, passengers can explore the expansive airport, which offers numerous attractions.

Families travelling with children can enjoy The Slide at Terminal 3, soothing gardens across all four terminals, and Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport, which connects Terminals 1, 2, and 3. The Terminal 3 movie theatre, open 24x7, allows travellers to watch films instead of scrolling endlessly on their phones.

At Jewel, visitors can admire the iconic Rain Vortex and Forest Valley, or visit Changi Experience Studio, which chronicles the airport's journey to becoming the world's best.

Adults shouldn't miss Toni, the robotic bartender at Lotte Duty Free in Terminals 1, 2, and 3. Travellers can select their drinks and watch the robot prepare them. Complimentary tasting bars, pop-up events, and brand activations further enhance the experience.

Passengers can also book free Singapore tours online up to three weeks in advance. Depending on layover duration and interests, these tours offer an excellent way to explore the city without spending a penny.

AI bartender at existing terminals of Changi Airport, with futuristic luggage management to be incorporated at Terminal 5. Photo: Krati Purwar

How Singapore Changi Airport Is Futuristic

The SGD 3 billion that authorities are investing to expand and upgrade the existing four terminals is only confined to maintenance and creation of a few luxury centres here and there. At the airport, you can avail of passport-less immigration. Just show your face, scan your passport, and it will be done. The second time, you will just have to scan your face.

Since Singapore has a shortage of manpower, you will notice cleaning bots at the airport that keep it spotless. Not just that, driverless tractors transport your baggage, and even the segregation of check-in luggage is automated.

Singapore Changi Airport is not just an aviation hub - it is a constantly evolving ecosystem that continues to redefine the future of air travel.

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