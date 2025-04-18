Singapore Airport Is World's Best Airport 2025: Top 10 Luxury Resorts To Stay At

Singapore Changi Airport has been crowned the World's Best Airport once again. The Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025 in Madrid, Spain, awarded Changi the crown of the World's Best for the 13th time, reaffirming its dominance in global aviation.

What's the big deal about the airport: The Singapore Changi Airport is known for its seamless transit, cutting-edge innovation, and passenger-first approach. The airport is also quite the destination in itself.

With the iconic Jewel complex, home to the world's tallest indoor waterfall and a lush forest, alongside luxury shopping and top-tier dining, the Singapore airport is famous for turning layovers into unforgettable experiences.

Operating 7,400 weekly flights across 160 cities, Changi is a central transit hub for not just Southeast Asia, but for global travellers as well.

What's the visa scene for an Indian passport holder: For Indian travellers eager to explore Singapore, a visa is a must. Singapore doesn't offer a visa-on-arrival facility to Indian passport holders.

Indian passport holders can get an e-visa for Singapore. The fully digital visa application requires a valid passport, Form 14A, passport-size photos, a confirmed itinerary, proof of stay, and bank statements with at least Rs 75,000 per adult and some more things.

Singapore is a bustling country known for its energy, and unparalleled offerings in terms of luxury and hospitality. It is also home to some of Southeast Asia's top luxury hotels and resorts.

Take a look at 10 of the best luxury hotels and resorts to stay at when you're in Singapore.

1. Marina Bay Sands

Photo: TripAdvisor

Marina Bay Sands is a timeless icon floating above Singapore. It floats in the heart of the city. The crown jewel of Singapore's skyline, Marina Bay Sands is where reality blurs and luxury knows no bounds.

2. Raffles Singapore

Photo: lartisien.com

The legendary grande dame of Singapore, this resort is where colonial splendour meets modern luxury. Raffles Singapore has also hosted a bevy of history's greatest icons, like Charlie Chaplin. A Singapore Sling at their iconic Long Bar is a must when in Raffles Singapore.

3. Capella Singapore

Photo: lartisien.com

This resort offers a seamless blend of colonial charm and contemporary design. It's nestled in a vibrant rainforest in Singapore. Capella Singapore provides exclusive access to The 'Library', now known as the 'Living Room', with a vast collection of reading materials, board games, and DVDs. Here, you can indulge in refined luxury with every stay.

4. Mandarin Oriental Singapore

Photo: booking.com

Mandarin Oriental Singapore is a city retreat towering over Marina Bay. With a luxurious spa, top-tier dining, and an outdoor pool offering stunning cityscape views, the hotel is where you experience Singapore in style.

5. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Photo: ritzcarlton.com

A place where everything feels effortless, from panoramic Marina Bay views and butler-drawn baths with skyline views, to endless Champagne at the Club Lounge. Add to that Michelin-starred dining for a super-luxurious Singapore experience.

6. The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

Photo: lartisien.com

Sitting right on the waterfront with infinity jacuzzis in some rooms, the Fullerton Bay Hotel is all about elegance. It features a rooftop pool and the ultra-chic Lantern bar, perfect for those who love a little glamour.

7. Andaz Singapore, By Hyatt

Photo: booking.com

A mix of old and new, Andaz Singapore is inspired by Kampong Glam's rich heritage. Whether you want to experience the stylish shophouse-inspired spaces or incredible city views, the hotel offers it fresh and vibrant.

8. The Capitol Kempinski Singapore

Photo: TripAdvisor

This resort is a piece of history wrapped in five-star comfort. The Capitol Kempinski comes with over 125 years of heritage, blended with modern luxury, world-class dining, a serene spa, and an old-world charm that never fades.

9. Pan Pacific Singapore