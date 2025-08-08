Costa Rica Is Offering A Visa For Under Rs 8,800 That Lets You Live And Work There For A Year

Known for its lush landscapes and pura vida lifestyle, Costa Rica offers a Digital Nomad Visa that allows remote workers to live and work in the country legally. Whether you're a freelancer, entrepreneur, or employee of a foreign company, you can apply for this visa.

Who Is Eligible

You can apply for the visa if you are a remote worker, a freelancer, or a self-employed professional.

Work entirely online for a company or clients outside Costa Rica.

Want to live in Costa Rica for up to a year, with the option to renew for an additional year.

Have a minimum monthly income of $3,000 (Rs 2,62,476 approx), and it should be $4000 (Rs 3,49,967 approx) if you are applying with family.

The visa is ideal for tax-free income, a warm climate, and a vibrant community of global professionals.

Documents Required

A valid passport

Have no criminal record

A valid health insurance covering your stay in Costa Rica.

Must remain outside Costa Rica when applying online.

Proof of income in the form of bank statements or salary slips for the past 12 months.

A letter or contract from your employer or clients confirming your body of work.

A criminal background check from your country of residence, including issues from the last 6 months.

Proof of remote work or self-employment.

All documents should be translated into Spanish.

How To Apply

You can apply for Costa Rica's Digital Nomad Visa online through the official immigration website. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you:

Step 1: Collect and prepare your documents and get these documents translated into Spanish by a professional.

Step 2: Apply on the official website and create an account. Upload your documents to complete your visa application.

Step 3: Pay the visa fee, which is $100 (Rs 8,749 approx), and a visa issuance fee, which is around $90 (Rs 7,874 approx)

Step 4: Wait for the approval of the visa, which may take 15-30 days. You will receive the communication via email.

Step 5: Once your visa is approved, you can enter Costa Rica, but you will need to register your stay with immigration authorities and obtain your DIMEX residency ID card.