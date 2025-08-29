Cloudburst In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Many Feared Trapped

A cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts on Thursday night, leaving several families trapped under debris and causing multiple injuries.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said debris flow after the cloudburst has blocked areas, leaving several people stranded.

जनपद रुद्रप्रयाग के तहसील बसुकेदार क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत बड़ेथ डुंगर तोक और जनपद चमोली के देवाल क्षेत्र में बादल फटने के कारण मलबा आने से कुछ परिवारों के फंसे होने का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा राहत और बचाव कार्य युद्धस्तर पर जारी है, इस संबंध में निरंतर... — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 29, 2025

He added that relief and rescue operations are being carried out.

Last week, a cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, causing debris to sweep through homes and buildings. According to officials, the Tharali market area and the Tharali tehsil complex were heavily covered by debris. Many residential areas, including the official residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), shops, and vehicles, were also buried under it.

Rescue and relief operations remain in full swing, especially in Chamba district, where 7,000-8,000 pilgrims undertaking the Manimahesh Yatra were stranded earlier this week.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been witnessing heavy, continuous rain with cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides this season.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of all schools in the Jammu region till August 30 following heavy rainfall and flooding as a measure to keep the safety and well-being of students, teachers and school staff on the highest priority.

In Himachal Pradesh, 524 roads, including two national highways, blocked, 1,230 electricity distribution transformers disrupted, and 416 water supply schemes rendered non-functional as of Thursday evening, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Thursday announced the launch of extensive humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations involving 12 helicopters to evacuate and provide medical aid and food to people stranded in food-deprived areas, as per requisitions from the civil administration in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.