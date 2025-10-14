Massive Traffic Jam On Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road After BMTC Bus Breaks Down

A major traffic jam, stretching for several kilometres on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), was caused after a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus broke down on Tuesday (Oct 14) afternoon. According to an advisory posted by the Bengaluru Traffic Police at 4:43 pm IST, the incident occurred near the Ecospace Junction.

"Traffic advisory: Due to vehicle breakdown near the Eco space junction towards Marathahalli, Kadubeesanahalli, Devarabisanahalli, Bellandur is having slow-moving traffic," read the advisory posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"ಸಂಚಾರ ಸಲಹೆ "

ಇಕೋ ಸ್ಪೇಸ್ ಜಂಕ್ಷನ್ ಬಳಿ ವಾಹನ ಕೆಟ್ಟು ನಿಂತಿರುವುದರಿಂದ ಮಾರತಹಳ್ಳಿ, ಕಾಡುಬೀಸನಹಳ್ಳಿ, ದೇವರಬೀಸನಹಳ್ಳಿ, ಬೆಳ್ಳಂದೂರು ಕಡೆಗೆ ನಿಧಾನಗತಿಯ ಸಂಚಾರವಿರುತ್ತದೆ.



"Traffic advisory”

Due to vehicle breakdown near Eco space junction towards Marathahalli , Kadubeesanahalli,Devarabisanahalli,… pic.twitter.com/4QcuCO5oK1 — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) October 14, 2025

Bengaluru residents took to social media to share pictures and videos of the massive jam. One user said it took them one hour, 40 minutes to cover 10 km on ORR, while others questioned how a single bus could cause such a jam.

"Pathetic traffic..it took 2 hours 10 mins from Brookfield to Sarjapur road, 12 kms," said one user, while another added: "One bus stopped on a road made whole Bengaluru cry for hours."

A third commented: "I experienced the worst traffic today, from Bagmane Mahadevapura to Brookfield atleast in the last 3 years."

A fourth said: "10 kms. 1hr 40 minutes on ORR. Unliveable city. Needs some serious intervention."

ORR is cooked. @TVMohandasPai came here for the sunset. Saw a real life red carpet. @DKShivakumar please build 2 tunnels- double decker😍. I hope the stupidity will resolve traffic issues.



Count the number of BMTC buses. Count any PT ???@Tejasvi_Surya @PCMohanMP @ChristinMP_ pic.twitter.com/W2yvq4xada — Dhruvnk (@Dhruvnk22) October 14, 2025

Last week, the Bengaluru traffic police issued a traffic advisory regarding road closures on the ORR due to ongoing BMRCL metro station construction. The affected stretch runs from the 9th Main Road Junction to the 5th Main Road Junction and will remain closed for a period of 45 days.

Bengaluru's Traffic Problems

Driven by rapid urbanisation and a booming IT industry, Bengaluru's population has surged, with over 13 million residents and millions of vehicles clogging its roads. Narrow streets, inadequate public transport, and ongoing infrastructure projects exacerbate the issue.

Peak-hour commutes in Bengaluru can stretch into hours, impacting productivity and quality of life. Despite initiatives like metro expansions and traffic management apps, challenges persist due to poor urban planning and high vehicle density.