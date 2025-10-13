Australian Woman's Daughter 'Crashes' Indian Family's Lunch, Internet Delighted

A leisurely walk across the Berry Springs Nature Park in the Northern Territory, Australia, turned into a delightful feast for a little girl when she came across an Indian family. Eva, a single mother, shared a heartwarming video of her daughter, Gaia, enjoying a picnic, filled with home-cooked food, beside an Indian family while sitting on a mat in nature.

In a now-viral video titled, 'When your kid crashes an Indian family lunch like she's been invited", Eve stated that her daughter joined the Indian family on her own, leaving her behind.

"One minute we were walking past...next minute Gaia's having an Indian feast with new friends," wrote Eva, adding: "Kids really do live their best life wherever they go."

In the clip, Gaia appears to be part of the family, pointing and directing which food items she wants on her disposable plate.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

'Feeding People Is Divine'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly eight million views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded the Indian family and their hospitality for including little Gaia in their feast.

"They will feed her and send a packet home for later," said one user, while another added: "Well people in here have said enough already, but I want to add something. You never crash an Indian especially Hindu events, it's open for anybody."

A third commented: "Indian love language be like: "Have you eaten yet?" "No? Here's food, eat! And here's more food for later."

A fourth said: "You and rest of the family can join too without hesitation. We welcome and feed without even thinking. Feeding people is the most divine thing for us!"

In another video, Eva shared that she had travelled almost 5,000 km across the Outback, canyons and mountains with her daughter by her side.