Unable To Pay Money, Woman Attends Her Own Graduation Ceremony As Guest: 'I Couldn't Afford'

Graduation is one of the biggest moments in any individual's career. Standing on the stage alongside your peers in the graduation dress, receiving the degree whilst family members cheer in the audience, is a feeling that can rarely be topped. Digital creator Rashika Fazali had similar ambitions, but her dream could not be realised due to financial issues, as she attended her graduation sitting as a guest in the crowd.

In a now-viral post titled, "I was a guest at my own graduation", posted on Instagram, Fazali stated that surviving the month was more important for her than paying money for the ceremony.

"I attended my own graduation as a guest. Financially, I couldn't afford it. And it was a no brainer that surviving the month was more important than walking the stage," wrote Fazali.

"But I really wished I did. I've never worn the cloak before or got to graduate. The last time I did my bachelor's I never got to finish it due to financial issues," she added.

Fazali said it was a 'bittersweet' moment for her, made more difficult by her decision to attend the ceremony as a guest.

"At least, I'll have the memories and most importantly, I got to cheer on my colleagues who were cheering me on when I was going through the worst time of my life," she said.

"I am super proud of myself. To graduate with merit. To graduate with a distinction in my research. To finally be a master's holder. And to do it all while being a single working mom with hardly any support."

As the video gained traction online, social media users congratulated Fazali for her achievement, while some even said they would have happily paid for the ceremony.

"What an accomplishment! One day you will achieve so much more! It takes guts to sit through that! Congratulations on the graduation this doesn't make you any less," said one user, while another added: "I know you dont know me... but I am proud of you. Congrats love. You are a queen!"

A third commented: "That's so sad, if only institutions were a bit human, they might have thought of situations like this and opened a monthly fee basis to pay off the graduation fee. It's sad on so many levels."

A fourth said: "I wish I knew you. I would have happily sponsored you for the event. Not as a favour or help, simply because I am a mom too and I know how hard it is."