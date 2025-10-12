'That's My Friend': Two-Year-Old With Stage-4 Cancer Dances To Taylor Swift Song, Video Viral

A heartwarming video of Lilah, a two-year-old battling Stage 4 cancer, dancing to Taylor Swift's music has gone viral on social media. Posted on Instagram by her mother, Katelynn, the video shows Lilah vibing to the artist's new single, The Fate of Ophelia, from the album The Life of a Showgirl, with the text overlay reading: "My two-year-old who's fighting stage 4 cancer is apparently friends with Taylor Swift."

"That's my friend," Lilah can be heard saying, pointing towards the screen as Katelynn asks: "Did you say she's your friend?"

In another video, Katelynn revealed the story of how her daughter became a Swiftie at such an early age. Katelynn said she listened to Swift throughout her pregnancy and that Lilah has been listening to the pop singer's discography since she was born.

"So this might be my fault. Also, Lilah's name was originally going to be Willow. We were set on that name my whole pregnancy but ultimately ended on Lilah," wrote Katelynn.

"I listened to Taylor my whole pregnancy and then birthed a mini Swiftie. Lilah loves Taylor's music and during her cancer treatment she always found joy in it."

Katelynn said she hoped that her daughter gets better so that one day they both could go to a Taylor Swift concert.

"I hope Lilah gets through this diagnosis and gets to one day go to a Taylor Swift concert in person. I know she would love it."

Also Read | Fact Check: Truth Behind The Viral Torenza Passport Woman Video

'Gorgeous Little Girl'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 300,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users prayed for Lilah's health and hoped that she would meet her friend, Swift.

"She is so beautiful. She is such a light. God bless this gorgeous little girl, and her spectacular love for Taylor Swift," said one user while another added: "As a fellow toddler mom that was pregnant at the Eras Tour I'm sending you & your little cutie pie all of the love and prayers I can muster."

A third commented: "Sweet angel girl. I'm so sorry Lilah and your family are facing this unbelievably difficult and unfair battle. I pray healing and strength and endless moments of unbridled happiness over her."

A fourth said: "You two are so beautiful. What an amazing Mom you are!! I hope Lilah's friend @taylorswift sees this."