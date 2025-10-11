Fact Check: Truth Behind The Viral Torenza Passport Woman Video

A video depicting a woman arriving at the John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, USA from Tokyo with a passport from "Torenza," a nonexistent country, has been circulating widely on social media. First posted on TikTok and later on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month, the bizarre video shows the woman arriving at the immigration counter with Torenza's passport and explaining its location to the confused officers.

The incident led to wild theories about parallel dimensions, time travel and government cover-ups. However, as it turns out, the video is an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated fiction.

No statement corroborating such an incident has been released by JFK authorities, US Customs and Border Protection, or any credible news outlet. No official reports and no passenger records further highlight that the video may have been conjured by someone hoping to receive a quick payout online.

It seems there is another planet,,a old woman landed in Japan airport yesterday and her passport indicated that she came from a country called Torenza which doesn't exist anywhere on earth.

This has shocked the world — KOT Socha 🇰🇪 (@Kotsocha_ke) October 9, 2025

Also Read | Australian University Caught Using AI To Wrongly Accuse Students Of Cheating With AI

Video inspired by urban legends

The "Torenza" story may have been borrowed from the 1954 urban legend of the "Man from Taured," a supposed traveller with a passport from a fictional nation who vanished from custody. The Torenza woman's case also bears resemblance to the real 1959 case of John Zegrus, a conman who forged passports from fake countries like "Tuarid" to scam banks.

As AI use gains pace across the globe, it is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate fact from fiction. Videos created using the latest AI tools claim to show - often convincingly - that an event or accident has taken place.

Last month, a disturbing video showed a marine trainer named "Jessica Radcliffe" being fatally attacked by an orca, also known as the killer whale, during a live show.

Despite being shared widely, there is no credible evidence to support the claim that a marine trainer named Jessica Radcliffe was attacked by a killer whale. Authorities, marine parks and established news outlets found no record of her existence or the incident.