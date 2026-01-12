Watch: Bizarre 140-Year-Long YouTube Video With Cryptic Caption Confuses Millions

A bizarre YouTube video, uploaded on January 5, 2026, left millions of users in confusion. Not minutes, not hours, not days, the video has a duration of 140 years. It was uploaded by the channel named @ShinyWR and has been viewed nearly two million times. It received around 28,000 comments, with users discussing what exactly it is.

The video features a blank screen with no audio or visuals. The thumb of the video shows a duration of 140 years, but on clicking the play button, it drops to 12 hours.

The video's description is equally puzzling, written in Arabic symbols that apparently translate to "Come, meet me in hell". Screenshots of the video were shared on other social media platforms, confusing millions and sparking debate.

Watch the video here:

The origins of the video are unclear, with some speculating it's a test page for YouTube or part of an alternate reality game (ARG). The description of the video shows that it operates from North Korea, and it joined the video-sharing platform on July 31, 2023.

The channel has other long videos, including a 294-hour video and a 300-hour stream. "I think it's youtube testing channel similar to a channel with weird sounds," one user wrote on Threads.

While 140 years is an extreme example, YouTube has seen its share of long videos. The current record holder is a 596-hour video uploaded by Jonathan Harchick in 2011. Other notable examples include a 23-day video and a five-second video stretched to 19 hours.

"I can't imagine the amount of commercials thru out that video or how much money whoever posted it is going to make off that video," another user wondered.

"The video length is 12hrs if you play it,' one user clarified on Threads.