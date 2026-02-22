After "Trip Of A Lifetime" With Influencers, Chinese Cab Driver Plans To Travel With Family

A taxi driver in Hainan, China, recently embarked on an unforgettable journey with two influencers, covering a staggering 4,000-kilometre distance from Hainan to Harbin, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The trio set off from Haikou on January 19, taking a ferry across the Qiongzhou Strait and driving north through Guangdong, Guangxi and other provinces.

Along the way, taxi driver, surnamed Luo, experienced many firsts, including seeing snow for the first time, visiting Tiananmen Square, and trying local delicacies like Changsha's stinky tofu. The journey gave him so many beautiful memories that he vowed to take his family on such a trip when he has enough money.

One of the influencers was Raz Gal-Or, who's an Israeli celebrity popular in China as Gao Yousi, and has 9.5 million followers. He said that they made the plan as he always had a dream of driving from the country's south to the north.

The group visited scenic spots like Guilin's karst landscapes and Harbin's Ice and Snow World. The trip was initially met with scepticism, but Luo agreed to take on the adventure after being approached by the influencers.

Luo documented their journey daily on social media. They shared snippets of their of their trip on social media, with the videos attracting more than 3.6 million likes.

Luo expressed gratitude for the experience, saying it gave him "countless firsts" and an unforgettable adventure

The two foreigners also sent Luo their printed group photos as gifts.

"I am touched with your gifts," said Luo in tears. "Thank you for taking me to experience so many 'first times'. My life has become incredible.

"It will be the most unforgettable memory in my life. In the future, I will also take my family to travel, hoping they can see our beautiful country," he said.

Social media reaction

"Those taxi drivers who refused the two influencers must feel great regret," one internet user said as quoted in the report.

"The two foreigners were kind to Luo. Luo represents grass-roots people in China who are not well educated but are honest and hard-working. I am touched that what he mentioned most during the trip was when he said that when he had enough money, he would take his family to travel around," another user said.