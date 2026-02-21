Advertisement
China's Ambassador To India Praises Jaipur's Culture And Beauty, Shares Photos From Visit

The photographs shared show Jaipur's magnificent palaces, ancient forts, and distinctive pink buildings.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
The Ambassador's post has garnered considerable attention on social media.
  • China's Ambassador to India Xu Feihong praised Jaipur's culture and architecture
  • He shared photos highlighting Jaipur's palaces, forts, and iconic pink buildings
  • Xu expressed admiration for India's rich tradition and architectural heritage
China's Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has shared a heartfelt post after visiting Jaipur. Through his social media post, he expressed admiration for India's culture and architecture while sharing photos from his trip to the Pink City.

In his message, Xu Feihong said that he is often captivated by India's vibrant culture and captivating architecture, and Jaipur is one of those special places. He accompanied his words with photographs showcasing the city's key landmarks and colourful atmosphere.

The photographs shared show Jaipur's magnificent palaces, ancient forts, and distinctive pink buildings, which give it its distinctive identity. His thoughts reflect his respect for India's rich tradition and architectural heritage.

Check Out The Post Here:

Social Media Reaction

The Ambassador's post has garnered considerable attention on social media, with many people responding with their appreciation for Jaipur's cultural splendor and enduring charm.

One user commented, "I hope you enjoyed Rajasthani food."

Another user noted, "You're absolutely right, Jaipur is truly a living museum of India's glorious history and art."

A third user wrote, "Yes pink city is very beautiful."

Chinese Ambassador India, Xu Feihong, Jaipur
