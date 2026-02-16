On Camera, Man Relishes Samosa In Jaipur. He Then Steals A Bike

In Jaipur, a strange case of vehicle theft has surfaced, one that proves not all thieves arrive with a plan. Some, it seems, arrive with a samosa.

The theft happened on Sunday around 11:00 am and was caught on CCTV. The footage shows a man walking in holding a samosa. Instead of rushing into any crime, he spent nearly three minutes peacefully eating it. Even when he reached the motorcycle he would eventually steal, he continued munching away.

At one point, he even chatted briefly with a man nearby who was cleaning the area.

Only after finishing every last bite did he look around to check if anyone was watching. Then, he glanced up toward the sky as if remembering God, sat on the bike, started it, and rode off.

The incident took place in Jaipur's Sanganer police station area. The victim had come to buy some goods when his motorcycle was stolen. The police have begun searching for the accused.

Further details are awaited.