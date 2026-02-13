On Camera, Thief Walks Off With Bride's Bag Containing Rs 4 Lakh Cash

A gang targeting wedding ceremonies in Jaipur has struck again, this time stealing a bride's bag right from the stage during a reception. The bag reportedly contained around Rs 4 lakh in cash along with valuable jewellery.

The incident occurred on February 7 at Chandan Van in the Jagatpura area. While the celebrations were in full swing, a well-dressed young man managed to blend in with the guests and reach the stage. Footage shows the thief slipping behind the bride and groom, snatching the bag, and quickly hiding it inside his blazer before walking away.

Police have registered a case and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the venue to identify the suspect. Officers believe this is the work of an organised gang that uses formal attire to move unnoticed through high-profile wedding crowds.